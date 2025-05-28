Baseball & Softball Playoffs: Scappoose baseball, Scappoose and St. Helens softball advance Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Below is a summary of Tuesday’s baseball and softball playoff games involving local teams, along with the scores from across the state.

Baseball

Scappoose 4, Stayton 1

The Indians opened their endeavor for a third straight state title with a bit of a nail biter in a 4-1 win over Stayton.

For 3.2 innings, Stayton pitcher Mason Silbernagel had held the No. 3-ranked Indians in check. But in the bottom half of the fourth inning, and with two outs and Scappoose trailing 1-0, catcher Riley DuBois flipped the script with a two-run home run to left field, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead and relaxing any thoughts of an Eagles upset.

Scappoose tacked on two more runs an inning later when after two hit batsmen put runners on base, Dexter and Quinton Olson drove them in with singles to put the Indians ahead 4-1.

Joe Fagan came in to pitch the final two innings for Scappoose in relief, putting Stayton down in order to seal the opening round win and send the Indians to the quarterfinals where they’ll host No. 6-ranked Philomath.

Brandon Neilson started the game on the mound for Scappoose and mostly held the Eagles in check, but was undone by four hit-by-pitches and left after three innings.

The Indians tallied only five hits in the game, with DuBois, Quinton Olson, Dexter Olson, Max Nowlin and Nolan Lennox tallying knocks.

Other 4A first round scores:

Marist Catholic 5, North Marion/Gervais 4

Molalla 5, Hidden Valley/New Hope Christian 4

Henley 12, La Grande 2

Newport 4, Gladstone 0

Philomath 2, Tillamook 0

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 8, North Bend 0

Softball

St. Helens 10, Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle 0

The top-ranked Lions wasted little time jumping on the visiting Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle team, scoring three runs in the first inning and tacking on four more in the second.

That would be more than enough for St. Helens pitcher Eme Curaming who allowed just three hits while striking out seven in five shutout innings.

Seven Lions batters had hits in the game, including Curaming, Addy Ellis, Halli Heys, Dakota Drake, Maddy Lahey, Jadyn Pense and Andie Brooks.

Heys drove in three runs, while Ellis added two RBI, and Drake tallied one.

St. Helens will face No. 8-seeded Junction City in the state quarterfinals scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30, at St. Helens High School.

Scappoose 5, Gladstone 2

For five innings, Scappoose pitcher Elly Casey was nearly unhittable. And by the time Gladstone hitters figured it out, it was too late.

Casey surrendered just two hits while striking out 13 and walking one in seven innings in the circle, allowing just two runs, both of which came on a two-RBI double by the Gladiators’ Gabriella Gunderson in the sixth inning.

Scappoose scattered their runs about, getting one in the first inning on a passed ball; another in the third on a wild pitch; two more in the fourth on a Ashlynn Komp sacrifice fly; and a final one in the sixth on a Brooklyn Schmidt bunt single.

The Indians managed just five hits in the game, but took advantage of nine Gladstone base-on-balls.

Scappoose advances to the quarterfinals where they’ll travel to face La Grande on May 30, with the time yet to be determined.

Other 4A first round scores:

Junction City 8, Hidden Valley/ New Hope Christian 6

Pendleton 10, Sweet Home 0

Marist Catholic 9, Cascade 7

Astoria 4, The Dalles/Dufur 3

Henley 6, Stayton 5

La Grande 11, Cottage Grove 1