Motorcyclist dead following crash in Portland’s Rose City Park Neighborhood Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Portland Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash in the Rose City Park Neighborhood.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., Tuesday, May 27, a motorcyclist crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of Northeast 57th Avenue and Tillamook Street, in the Rose City Park Neighborhood, police say. The motorcyclist, an adult male, suffered serious injuries and he was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case No. 25-139551.