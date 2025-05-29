50 years of style at Edward Wadsworth for Hair Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 4

The dedicated staff at Edward Wadsworth for Hair have been styling clients for half a century.

The Beaverton salon was founded in 1975 by Edward Wadsworth Greene, who dedicated his career to advancing the local beauty industry.

In five decades of business, Edward Wadsworth for Hair has been a trailblazer, striving to be a hub of the latest trends by supporting its employees in furthering their craft.

A 51-year veteran in the industry specializing in haircuts, owner Don Dutro began working at the salon about a year after it opened. Shortly after Greene’s passing in 1988, Dutro purchased the salon to continue its legacy.

“I’ve never looked back,” he said. “I still love it — better than the day I started.”

The salon stands out because of its support for the stylists who work there, Dutro said. Stylists receive advanced training — sometimes even on trips to Los Angeles or New York — to help clients realize their hair goals. From the latest techniques in hair color to specialized services for curly hair, Edward Wadsworth for Hair stays on the cutting edge of the industry.

“I like creating with a brand new head of hair and just listening to what somebody’s visualizing,” Dutro said. “And if they don’t have a vision, we engage in that vision.”

Stylists receive more than just training — Edward Wadsworth for Hair is among the small number of salons that offer employee benefits like paid time off, retirement programs and insurance.

“It was actually the first salon in the state of Oregon to offer medical insurance back in 1975,” Dutro said.

The effort pays off — some of the stylists at Edward Wadsworth for Hair have been with the salon for nearly 30 years, and their talent brings in clients from all over the U.S., Dutro said. One of the benefits to being in Beaverton is its central location, making it easy for clients from across the metro area to make it to the salon.

Dutro’s favorite thing about his job is the people he gets to meet. In a field where putting in the work to uncover a client’s real thoughts that they might not readily share can make the difference between a good stylist and a great stylist, people skills are a must.

“It’s a fun, fulfilling, unbelievably rewarding industry, because you can be creative, you can make a very good living and have the time of your life being real with people,” Dutro said.

With clients who have been coming to the salon since the ‘70s, Dutro feels so much gratitude for the support the community has shown.

“We love being a part of the community, and the community has embraced us to the point where we feel very privileged that they’ve done so,” he said.

Edward Wadsworth for Hair

8650 S.W. Canyon Road, Portland

503-292-8868

edwardwadsworth.com

Edward Wadsworth for Hair is a hair salon in Beaverton focused on cutting edge style.