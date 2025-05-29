Beaverton Superintendent Gustavo Balderas to take helm for Seattle-area education district in 2026 Published 6:36 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The head of the Beaverton School District will be moving north to the waters of Puget Sound.

Gustavo Balderas, in a letter to district families, said he has accepted the position of superintendent for the Puget Sound Educational Service District in Washington. He will be transitioning after next school year, no later than July 1, 2026.

“While I am looking forward to this new professional opportunity, I am proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Beaverton School District, and I remain deeply committed to the important work we have started together,” Balderas said in the letter. “The transition is some time away, and I remain focused on and invested in our Beaverton students, staff and community.”

In the Washington educational district, Balderas will oversee more than 426,000 students in the Seattle area across nearly 300 public, private, charter and tribal schools.

“The board is excited to welcome a leader who shares our vision and brings a strong track record of advancing racial equity and closing opportunity gaps,” Marcella Tomlin, Puget Sound Educational Service District board chair, said in a release. “Dr. Balderas’ commitment to building more racially just and inclusive school systems aligns deeply with our goals.”

While still at the Beaverton district, Balderas said his focus will be on strengthening the systems that support student success, expanding access to dual language programs, and guiding long-range planning for the district’s school buildings.

“I am also committed to working closely with the school board as it begins a process to identify the district’s next superintendent and to ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” Balderas wrote. “I expect that as the process moves forward, the district will provide opportunities for community members to be informed and engaged.”

Balderas joined the Beaverton School District as superintendent on July 1, 2022, coming from the Edmonds School District in Washington.

He started his career in the Hillsboro School District, working as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and assistant superintendent.

His awards are many, including the 2021 Champion of Equity Award from the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and the 2020 Oregon Superintendent of the Year Award from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.