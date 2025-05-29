Beaverton’s Decarli Restaurant blends Italian flavors with local seasonal ingredients Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

In a city with no shortage of dining options, Decarli Restaurant is one of the hottest eateries in Beaverton, and for good reason.

Founded in 2007 by husband-and-wife duo Jana and Paul DeCarli, the restaurant has become a beloved neighborhood staple thanks to its dedication to seasonal ingredients, community connection and a warm but upscale atmosphere.

“Beaverton is where we live and have raised our children, so being a part of the community was very important to us, plus it makes for a short commute,” said Jana DeCarli, owner of Decarli.

The Decarli menu draws inspiration from Paul DeCarli’s Swiss-Italian roots, blending rustic charm with sophisticated flavors. Creative starters like polenta fries with gorgonzola butter and cork-braised baby octopus set the tone for the dining experience. Popular mains include wild boar ragu tagliatelle, pork and beef bolognese lasagna, and halibut braised with vermouth and butter.

From the wood-fired pizzas topped with fresh ingredients like fennel, arugula and spring asparagus, to hearty entrees like espresso-braised beef short ribs or a grilled hanger steak, every dish at Decarli is thoughtfully executed and reflects the season.

DeCarli has stayed open through tough times in the restaurant industry, but Jana DeCarli says that riding out the difficulties is just part of the job.

“It’s harder than it seems, especially right now in this economy,” Jana DeCarli said. “Prices change on a dime, and you have to keep your eye on many moving parts while smiling. But, that’s what we signed up for.”

The restaurant is housed in a 4,000-square-foot space near the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. The restaurant features exposed brick walls, reclaimed Douglas Fir floors and a show-stopping chandelier salvaged from Portland’s historic Benson Hotel.

One of the DeCarlis’ favorite parts of running the restaurant is doing it together and getting to connect with the local community.

“There are very few husband and wife teams that run a business together,” Jana DeCarli said. “I like my job because I get to meet so many people in the community while coming together over food and wine.”

The combination of high culinary standards and local spirit is what keeps guests coming back, whether for a romantic dinner, a happy hour at the bar or a special celebration.

One customer summed it up best in a recent review: “I love this restaurant. Especially their happy hour. It’s such a cozy, comfortable, classy place. It reminds me of downtown Portland Pearl District and Northwest. But it’s in Beaverton. Don’t have to fight the traffic and the parking downtown to get to Decarli.”

Decarli is open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 3790 S.W. Hall Blvd. Happy hour is 4:30 to 6 p.m., and the bar is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Decarli Restaurant

3790 S.W. Hall Blvd.

503-641-3223

decarlirestaurant.com

Decarli is a modern and upscale Italian restaurant located in the heart of Beaverton.