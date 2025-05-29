CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer of Hay Creek and Trout Creek ran prosperous ranches Published 10:58 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

James Oel Douthit was born near Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 23, 1840. He crossed the Plains with his parents to Oregon Territory in 1853. The family settled in Linn County near Harrisburg. He met Louisa Thompson and a relationship developed and they were married on July 5, 1863. Louisa was born in Springfield, Missouri, on Sept. 19, 1839. She had come to Oregon Territory by ox team in 1852. They later moved to Lane County in 1868.

They were encouraged by Louisa’s brothers, Samuel and William Thompson, to come settle on Hay Creek. They moved to Hay Creek in 1882. Samuel Thompson was appointed the first Crook County Judge when the county was created in 1882. They became prosperous ranchers. James and Louisa had three children. Their sons, Samuel and James H., established ranches on Trout Creek and James and Louisa moved to Cross Keys in 1890 to partner with their sons. Their daughter, Helen, married a prominent Paulina pioneer rancher, Luther Claypool.

James was active in local affairs. He was a member of the Oddfellows Lodge and had run unsuccessfully in the first election for Crook County Surveyor. James was well known in Crook County for his interest in county affairs.

Their operation at Cross Keys became very profitable. He was herding cattle on the ranch early in 1897, when his horse stumbled and rolled over him, severely injuring him. Dr. Belknap rushed from Prineville to attend to him, but James died on Feb. 2, 1897. It was a tragic accident that left all that knew him stunned. He was thought of very highly by most of the early residents of the county.

Louisa remained at the ranch with her sons for several years. Their daughter, Helen Claypool, was elected as Crook County Treasurer in 1928 and served several terms. Louisa passed away in Salem on Nov. 7, 1906. Both James and Louisa are buried in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville.

Steve Lent is a Crook County historian. He can be reached at 541-447-3715.