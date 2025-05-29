Detox Spa brings luxury lymphatic spa services to Cedar Mill Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

In less than a year since opening its doors, The Detox Spa in the Cedar Mill neighborhood has continued to draw in customers through its unique approach to spa services.​

Founded in July 2024 by Beaverton native Alyssa McCartney, the spa fills a growing need for elevated wellness services in the area.​

“I grew up in Beaverton and love the Cedar Mill area,” McCartney said. “I noticed significant residential growth but less growth in wellness services in Beaverton. The space in Timberline Town Center was a perfect fit for The Detox Spa.”​

The Detox Spa is Oregon’s first and only spa specializing in lymphatic drainage massage in a luxury setting, according to McCartney. All massage therapists are certified in this technique, which supports the immune system, aids digestion, reduces inflammation and helps with post-exercise recovery.​

“I wish people knew the health benefits of regularly scheduled massage therapy, specifically lymphatic drainage massage, for achieving optimal wellness and reducing pain and inflammation,” McCartney said.​

Clients can choose from a range of services, including the 90-minute Detox Massage, which incorporates manual lymphatic drainage, electromagnetic light therapy or cupping and the 60-minute Sculpt Massage for full-body contouring.

The spa also offers prenatal and post-operative lymphatic treatments, deep tissue and Swedish massages, and facials such as the Sculpting Lymphatic Facial and Hydrafacial experiences.​

“The community in Beaverton has been welcoming and a pleasure to serve. We have the best clients,” McCartney said. “Another benefit is safe, clean and convenient parking just 10 minutes from downtown Portland.”​

The Detox Spa is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are also available on Mondays and Sundays. The spa is located at 240 N.W. Lost Springs Terrace, Suite 26. Appointments can be booked online at thedetoxspa.com.

Detox Spa

240 N.W. Lost Springs Terrace, Suite 26

503-740-5025

thedetoxspa.com

The Detox Spa is a Cedar Mill day spa specializing in lymphatic draining massages and facials.