Expect to be an active senior at Canfield Place in Beaverton Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 4

Who says you can’t play Family Feud or take a fitness class, if you reach a certain age?

At Canfield Place in Beaverton there are many entertainment options in an assisted living environment.

“Canfield Place is a wonderful community for seniors that are looking for assisted living or independent living,” Destiny Wigner, guest services manager, said.

From concerts to art, there’s plenty to do to keep busy at Canfield Place.

“We run over 18 live concerts a month,” Wigner said. “We have five guest speakers who come monthly.”

Art classes are offered every single week and, through a partnership with local universities, professors visit Canfield Place to offer several presentations.

“We’re beyond just Happy Hour and Bingo,” she said. “We take them white water rafting, we go on hot air balloon rides, basically we tell our residents ‘if you can dream it, we’ll make it happen.’”

Among the advantages of living at Canfield Place is the luxury of not having to worry about cooking, meal prepping or dishes.

“Our chef is outstanding,” Wigner said. “He has been with the company for over a decade and he’s actually a training chef who travels and trains other chefs in our company. He makes just an amazing menu with over 85 different things, plus two specials every day. So really, he cultivates what you can eat.”

The chef will accommodate those residents with dietary restrictions, such as diabetics, vegans or vegetarians.

Assisted living is similar to independent living, according to Wigner.

“It’s just like being in your own apartment, but the upgrade to that is we have nurses on site, and health care professionals,” she said, adding that these individuals can help with a wound or provide assistance with laundry.

If needed, care staff at Canfield have been trained to handle and honor seniors who have memory loss, and at Canfield Place, social interaction is important.

“Our staff, our residents, the families, even the outside care providers who come in, everybody knows everybody by their names, everybody is glad to come,” Wigner said. “I feel like it’s ‘Cheers.’ We just have a blast all day long.”

Canfield Place

14570 S.W. Hart Road, Beaverton

503-626-5100

leisurecare.com/our-communities/canfield-place

Canfield Place in Beaverton offers seniors an independent lifestyle with several amenities, including fun activities.