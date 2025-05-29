Find the perfect pair at When The Shoe Fits in Beaverton Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 2

There are 26 bones in a human foot, or 52 combined between the two. These complex structures certainly put in the work carrying us throughout our days and deserve a comfortable shoe to support them.

Luckily, those looking for a sole-mate can meet with the shoe-fitting experts at When The Shoe Fits in Beaverton.

Located at 14925 S.W. Barrows Road, Suite 105, in Beaverton’s Progress Ridge Town Square, owners Amy and Alan O’Hara are passionate about stylish, comfortable shoes that fit.

When The Shoe Fits first opened in 2004 in Vancouver, Washington. The O’Haras spent their entire careers in the footwear industry and saw a need for expert shoe-fitting services in the local community. The store became a place where pedorthic techniques meet high-quality, stylish footwear so active people can wear fashionable shoes without sacrificing comfort.

The store later expanded, and there are now four locations — three in Washington, and one in Beaverton — featuring a variety of brands and styles to make your feet happy.

Passionate about pedorthics

Alan O’Hara is a certified pedorthist, meaning he has specialized training to modify footwear with supportive devices to help alleviate foot conditions, such as pain or posture issues. Certified podiatrists study foot anatomy, human locomotion, shoe design and more to become experts in shoe fitting. They can modify, or sometimes even make, shoes that accommodate the needs of a particular foot — because when it comes to proper footwear, one shoe size doesn’t fit all.

For those suffering from issues like foot pain, the shoes they wear can become a major factor in treatment. Specially designed shoe inserts, called orthotics, can help position feet to alleviate pain and regain mobility. A prescription isn’t needed to see a certified pedorthist, but if your physician has determined that special orthotics or footwear are needed to treat your condition, When The Shoe Fits can fill that prescription.

The footwear experts at When The Shoe Fits spend time with their customers to determine the best shoe option for their lifestyle and anatomy, so you won’t be on your own trying to find the perfect pair of kicks.

When The Shoe Fits

14925 S.W. Barrows Road, Suite 105, Beaverton

503-746-4609

whentheshoefits.com

When The Shoe Fits is a shoe store focused on comfortable footwear that doesn’t compromise style.