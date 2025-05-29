Fleet Week brings long, frequent bridge lifts in Portland Published 4:19 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Portland travelers can expect delays starting Tuesday, June 3, as Fleet Week begins, bringing U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian ships passing through.

The Steel, Broadway and Burnside bridges in downtown will be impacted. Expect long and frequent bridge lifts.

The schedule is as follows:

The following are estimates and ship arrival times are subject to change.

Tuesday, June 3: Expect three ships arriving with bridge lifts between 3 and 6 p.m. Lifts will be longer than normal, in some cases up to 45 minutes.

Wednesday, June 4: Expect four ships arriving with bridge lifts between 4 and 8 p.m. Lifts will be longer than normal, in some cases up to 45 minutes.

All ships leave on Monday, June 9. Expect frequent bridge lifts and traffic delays during ship departures that morning.

Steel Bridge impacts

There will be periodic impacts to travel lanes on the upper deck. The lower deck, a bicycle and pedestrian-only facility, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the last ship arrives for the day, each day on Tuesday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 4.

For late arriving ships, if needed, the lower deck will close again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 5.

Scheduled closures are needed to help manage crowd control from sightseers who gather to view Portland Bureau of Transportation crews preparing the seawall to receive ships and to accommodate river traffic from smaller vessels that are needed to prepare to receive larger vessels, according to a press release.

It will close again at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 9, until the last ship has departed.

Walkers, cyclists, those using a mobility device and sightseers can use the upper deck of the Steel Bridge, but should know the sidewalks are narrow — consider alternative routes and bridges.

TriMet buses and trains will provide regular service across the Steel Bridge during Fleet Week, but riders should prepare for delays. Buses and MAX will be temporarily disrupted during bridge lifts for ship arrivals and departures.