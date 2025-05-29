Get your kicks, find your community at ILoveKickboxing in Beaverton Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 5

With over two years under its belt, ILoveKickboxing continues to bring a sense of health, happiness and wellbeing to its Beaverton members.

The local franchise opened in November 2022, and its location was no coincidence.

“We had our sights set on Beaverton since 2017,” Scott Haugen, owner and chief encouragement officer of iLoveKickboxing Beaverton, said. “We knew this community valued health, connection, and family, and we wanted to bring something that would make a lasting difference in people’s lives.”

Kickboxing is a full-body workout, hitting both cardio and strength training requirements for every member on a mission to find wellness and belonging.

“Our program is built for every body, every age, every fitness level. It’s not about being a fighter, it’s about fighting for your health and future,” Haugen said. “We offer instructor-led classes. Large group. Small group. Custom nutrition plan and 1:1 coaching. Ages range from 13 up to 113, and we have accommodations for all levels of fitness.”

The minimum age to attend class is 13 years old, though children 13-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the first class.

Classes begin with a warmup and stretch to get the blood pumping. Then it’s bag rounds, where participants are led through boxing combinations against a boxing bag. The instructor then leads the class into partner work, where a duo will work on hand-eye coordination and teamwork. Lastly it’s time to cool down and connect with the rest of the class.

But above the health benefits of regular cardiovascular exercise, Haugen said the mission of ILoveKickboxing is to create community.

“We’ve set a bold goal: to reach a combined 1,000 members and in doing so, add 20,000 years of life to the Beaverton community and others we serve,” Haugen said. “It’s audacious, but we believe health is contagious — and joy is too. We welcome anyone looking to make a change, find a tribe, or simply have fun while getting fit. We’re more than kickboxing. Our mission is changing lives. We’re your biggest cheerleaders.”

iLoveKickboxing is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 10089 S.W. Nimbus Ave. ILoveKickboxing also has franchise locations in Oregon City and Happy Valley.

ILoveKickboxing Beaverton

10089 S.W. Nimbus Ave., Beaverton

503-622-9030

ilovekickboxing.com/beaverton

ILoveKickboxing in Beaverton offers a full-body workout for people of all ages and abilities of all types.