Join Friends of Chehalem Trails in work project at Ewing Young Park Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

June 7 event coincides with National Trails Day at locations throughout the country

Friends of Chehalem Trails is inviting Newbergers to show their love of local pathways by joining “neighbors, nature lovers and trail enthusiasts for a morning of hands-on service to enhance trails, restore native habitat and celebrate the outdoor spaces that connect us all.”

The event coincides with National Trails Day from 9 a.m. to noon June 7, when the trails group will partner with the American Hiking Society at Ewing Young Park in Newberg for the project.

Matt Dolphin, a lead volunteer for Friends of Chehalem Trails, said every year thousands of individuals across the nation participate in the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, “a celebration of the paths that connect us to the outdoors, to one another and to a healthier life.”

The local project fits perfectly with the society’s aim.

“Volunteer events like this are more than just park cleanups — they’re about investing in the future of our shared spaces,” Dolphin said. “We want to build a culture where people feel connected to nature and to each other. National Trails Day is a great way to do that.”

Workers will learn about sustainable park care as they don gloves and shoulder tools (provided by the club) for the effort to spruce up the popular park in southwestern Newberg.

The event is intended to build on momentum to enhance trails that has occurred over the past several months. On Arbor Day in late April, Friends of Chehalem Trails partnered with the Chehalem Park and Recreation District in shepherding 86 volunteers to plant more than 100 trees at Friends Park in Newberg.

Friends of Chehalem Trails has also sponsored hikes lately to explore nearby trails and “foster deeper connections with the land, local history, and one another.”

“Trails do more than just connect places — they connect people,” Dolphin said. “Every time we host a volunteer day or lead a hike, we see how much this community cares. National Trails Day is a chance to celebrate that spirit and keep it growing.”

To sign up to join the effort, visit ChehaemTrails.org. For more information about National Trails Day, visit americanhiking.org/national-trails-day.