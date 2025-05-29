Kyron Horman’s disappearance will be marked by Sunday public candlelight vigil Published 11:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

A public candlelight vigil marking the 15th anniversary of the unsolved disappearance of 7-year-old Kyron Horman will be held at Skyline Elementary School from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

Kyron’s mother is expected to attend the vigil at the school where he was last seen at 1536 N.W. Skyline Blvd. in Portland. She has relentlessly pursued justice for her son, who was taken to school that morning by his stepmother, Terri Horman. There have been no confirmed public sightings of Kyron since Terri left the school on June 4, 2010.

Dripless candles will be offered to those who attend.

The vigil will be held at a time of increasing hope for Desiree and her supporters, who operate the Kyron Horman’s World Soldier’s Facebook page. Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who took office in January, has announced he designated a team in his office to review the case with “fresh eyes.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which led the unsuccessful investigation into the disappearance, has also announced it is digitalizing the case file so that it can be shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, which assists in criminal investigations. MCSO detectives will also meet with Vasquez and his team in coming months.

Vasquez does not expect to update the public about the case until later this year, however.

“I never thought I would be here. I’ve always thought Kyron would be home by now, whatever happened,” Young told the Portland Tribune.

Such new reviews had been personally requested by Young, who has long held Terri Horman responsible for Kyron’s disappearance based on what she considers to be suspicious behavior both before and after he vanished. Horman, who has remarried and is now named Terri Vasques, has denied knowing anything about Kyron’s disappearance. Contacted by the Portland Tribune, her attorney, Stephen Houze, said she would not be commenting on the anniversary of the disappearance.

Despite that, Young has continued to build a circumstantial case against Horman in numerous interviews, publications and public appearances. She most recently spoke publicly about the case at the True Crime Fest Northwest in Portland over the 2024 Labor Day Weekend.

Among other things, Young has repeatedly said:

Contrary to Horman’s claims that she left Kyron at the school, four people saw her leading him back to her truck on the morning of his disappearance.

Horman failed two lie detector tests in the days following Kyron’s disappearance, then refused to take a third one. Everyone else passed their test, including Young and Kaine Horman, Kyron’s father, who was at work when the youth disappeared.

Horman cannot fully account for all of her time after leaving the school on the morning Kyron disappeared, instead saying that she was mostly driving though the heavily wooded West Hills trying to comfort an ailing young daughter. A close friend of Horman’s named Dede Spicher was working in the West Hills at the time and was reported missing for a couple of hours by co-workers.

After Spicher came under investigation, she admitted using disposal burner phones to communicate with Terri Horman around the time. The phones have been recovered by investigators, where evidence related to the investigation has been recovered from them.

Horman was investigated for murder-for-hire plots three times before Kyron disappeared. She allegedly hired an ex-con to kill a boyfriend before moving to Portland and tried to hire two men to kill Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman, before they separated and divorced following Kyron’s disappearance.

Asked about Young’s accusations, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office declined to confirm or deny them.