Murrayhill Taphouse combines a fun menu and beautiful outdoor sights Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 4

For those well established in the Murrayhill neighborhood, or newcomers to the Beaverton area, Murrayhill Taphouse features fine eats, great brews and beautiful surroundings.

General Manager Eddie da Silva and his executive chef, Jonny Walker, provide a “community vibe” at the taphouse, which opened in 2021.

In determining how to make his business successful, da Silva said it’s important to pay attention to guests by taking care of them and listening to their feedback.

“It only makes us better,” he said, noting the importance of his restaurant staff. “We work really hard with our staff to make sure they’re happy.”

“We try to create a community vibe,” Walker added. “Our menu tends to lean towards shareables and bringing people together.”

Bringing people together is a big goal for da Silva and Walker, especially considering that the restaurant opened in 2021 when the world was starting emerge and rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tap house offers many amenities including five television screens, according to Walker.

“Kind of our biggest draw, I feel like, is our patio space,” Walker said. “Our patio almost doubles our restaurant size, in terms of seating. We do have five fireplaces throughout the restaurant, two inside and three fire pits outside, which is a huge draw in the summer and the winter, sitting around the fireplace.”

Murrayhill Taphouse has two lounge areas that feature soft seating for a drink during Happy Hour and beyond. A garage door in the bar opens to the outside, which is a great option as the weather warms this spring and summer.

A dining room can accommodate larger parties and two fountains at Murrayhill Pond provide outside enjoyment. Customers might just be lucky enough to spot a bald eagle.

And when it comes to the menu, there’s plenty in store.

“Our menu starts with a large appetizer section,” Walker said, noting that you can ask for bruschetta boards, with different flavors that rotate. “Each one is cut into four pieces so you get, essentially, 12 small bites of different flavors and different varieties.”

Bruschetta varieties can include Sopressata salami, smoked salmon and roasted Portobello. Salads include Caesar, Sesame Chicken Ginger and Taphouse Garden. Burgers, tacos, seafood and steak entrees are also offered.

To quench your thirst, 24 beers are on tap, as well as a cider and wine selection.

It’s all about name familiarity at Murrayhill Taphouse, located at 14550 S.W. Murray Scholls Drive in the Murray Scholls Town Center. Hours are: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

“One thing I really like about working with Eddie is that he knows almost all of our guests by name,” Walker said. “You come in and it feels like a personal dinner, but also memorable. You know us, we know you. That’s kind of the vibe we try to give off.”

Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 S.W. Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

503-941-9851

murrayhilltaphouse.com

Murrayhill Taphouse offers food, drinks and a chance to watch nature on the nearby pond.