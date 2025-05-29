Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson to visit Wilsonville

Published 4:16 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Krista Kroiss

Gov. Tina Kotek, left, and her wife, Aimee Kotek Wilson, share moments with one another as they stand and wait on the second floor of the state capitol before heading downstairs to the Oregon House Chamber on the day Kotek is sworn in to be Oregon’s next governor. (Staff File Photo)

On Friday, May 29, Wilsonville children have an opportunity for a special story time at the Wilsonville Public Library.

The read-aloud event will be hosted by Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson at 1:30 p.m., as part of a celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Festivities will include book giveaways, crafting and cake, according to a social media post by the city government.

Founded in 1995, the Imagination Library gives free books to kids under the age of 5.

