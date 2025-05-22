Oregon high school softball 2025 state tournament brackets Published 3:15 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Oregon high school softball state tournaments are here with rankings frozen for all classifications.

In 6A, Sunset grabbed the No. 1 seed while St. Helens is the top squad in 4A. Scio headlines 3A and Heppner/Ione will be the favorite in 2A/1A. Ridgeview earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A.

The state softball tournaments will culminate at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on June 6-7.

Until then, keep it locked here for updates to the bracket throughout the next two weeks. You can check out the high school baseball state tournament brackets here.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 8 McMinnville at No. 1 Sunset, 5 p.m.

No. 5 West Salem at No. 4 North Medford, TBD

No. 6 West Linn at No. 3 Sherwood, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Roseburg at No. 2 Jesuit, TBD

Round two, May 28

No. 1 Sunset 10, No. 17 Barlow 0 (5 innings)

No. 8 McMinnville 6, No. 24 Tualatin 5

No. 5 West Salem 6, No. 21 Southridge 0

No. 4 North Medford 2, No. 20 Oregon City 1

No. 3 Sherwood 1, No. 14 Tigard o (10 innings)

No. 6 West Linn 7, No. 11 McNary 6 (8 innings)

No. 7 Roseburg 6, No. 10 Forest Grove 2

No. 2 Jesuit 11, No. 18 Aloha 0 (5 innings)

Round one, May 26

No. 1 Sunset 13, No. 32 Grant 0 (5 innings)

No. 17 Barlow 13, No. 16 Roosevelt 2

No. 24 Tualatin 7, No. 9 Glencoe 1

No. 8 McMinnville 5, No. 25 Westview 0

No. 5 West Salem 11, No. 28 Lake Oswego 1 (5 innings)

No. 21 Southridge 5, No. 12 South Medford 1

No. 20 Oregon City 2, No. 13 Mountainside 0

No. 4 North Medford 9, No. 29 Century 2

No. 3 Sherwood 15, No. 30 Cleveland 1 (5 innings)

No. 14 Tigard 5, No. 19 Sheldon 0

No. 11 McNary 2, No. 22 Central Catholic 1

No. 6 West Linn 18, No. 27 Nelson 5 (6 innings)

No. 7 Roseburg 4, No. 26 Sandy 0

No. 10 Forest Grove 10, No. 23 Grants Pass 0 (5 innings)

No. 18 Aloha 6, No. 15 Gresham 3

No. 2 Jesuit 17, No. 31 Sprague 0 (5 innings)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 9 Bend at No. 1 Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Caldera at No. 5 Canby, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Eagle Point at No. 3 Crater, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Wilsonville at No. 2 Thurston, 5:10 p.m.

Round one, May 27

No. 1 Ridgeview 2, No. 16 North Eugene 1

No. 9 Bend 8, No. 8 La Salle Prep 6 (8 innings)

No. 5 Canby 1, No. 12 Central/Falls City 0

No. 13 Caldera 6, No. 4 Dallas 1

No. 3 Crater 11, No. 14 Hillsboro 0 (6 innings)

No. 11 Eagle Point 4, No. 6 Hood River Valley 2

No. 10 Wilsonville 8, No. 7 Silverton 6

No. 2 Thurston 15, No. 15 West Albany 13

Class 4A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 8 Junction City at No. 1 St. Helens, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Marist Catholic at No. 5 Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Henley at No. 3 Astoria, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Scappoose at No. 2 La Grande, 11 a.m. May 31

Round one, May 27

No. 1 St. Helens 10, No. 16 Baker 0 (5 innings)

No. 8 Junction City 8, No. 9 Hidden Valley/New Hope Christian 6

No. 5 Pendleton 10, No. 12 Sweet Home 0 (6 innings)

No. 13 Marist Catholic 9, No. 4 Cascade 7

No. 3 Astoria 4, No. 14 The Dalles/Dufur 3

No. 6 Henley 6, No. 11 Stayton 5

No. 10 Scappoose 5, No. 7 Gladstone 2

No. 2 La Grande 11, No. 15 Cottage Grove 1 (5 innings)

Play-in games

Scappoose 14, Philomath 1 (5 innings)

Cottage Grove 6, Phoenix 2

Sweet Home 8, Estacada 5

Baker 2, Crook County 1

Class 3A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 9 Douglas at No. 1 Scio, TBD

No. 12 Glide at No. 4 South Umpqua, TBD

No. 6 Vale at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton, TBD

No. 7 Banks at No. 2 Dayton, 5 p.m.

Round two, May 28

No. 1 Scio 15, No. 17 Elmira/Mapleton 2 (5 innings)

No. 9 Douglas 8, No. 8 Lakeview 5

No. 12 Glide 10, No. 5 Willamina 4

No. 4 South Umpqua 15, No. 13 North Valley 5 (5 innings)

No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton 10, No. 14 Harrisburg/Monroe 0 (6 innings)

No. 6 Vale 10, No. 11 Burns/Crane 0 (5 innings)

No. 7 Banks 11, No. 10 McLoughlin 1 (5 innings)

No. 2 Dayton 12, No. 15 Brookings-Harbor 2 (6 innings)

Round one, May 26

No. 17 Elmira/Mapleton 14, No. 16 Amity 2

No. 13 North Valley 9, No. 20 Rainier 6

No. 14 Harrisburg/Monroe 8, No. 19 Nyssa/Adrian 6

No. 15 Brookings-Harbor 18, No. 18 Santiam Christian 1

Class 2A/1A

Quarterfinals, May 30

No. 9 Grant Union/Prairie City at No. 1 Heppner/Ione, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Regis at No. 4 Salem Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 6 North Douglas at No. 3 Clatskanie, TBD

No. 7 Lost River at No. 2 Weston-McEwen/Griswold, TBD

Round two, May 28

No. 1 Heppner/Ione 21, No. 16 Elgin/Imbler 5 (5 innings)

No. 9 Grant Union/Prairie City 8, No. 8 Toledo 4

No. 5 Regis 10, No. 12 Oakland 5

No. 4 Salem Academy 10, No. 13 Union/Cove 7

No. 3 Clatskanie 11, No. 14 Powers 0

No. 6 North Douglas 9, No. 11 Knappa 2

No. 7 Lost River 6, No. 10 Illinois Valley 0

No. 2 Weston-McEwen 8, No. 15 Perrydale 0

Round one, May 26

No. 16 Elgin/Imbler 10, No. 17 Santiam 2

No. 12 Oakland 11, No. 21 Reedsport 1

No. 13 Union/Cove 14, No. 20 Gervais 12

No. 14 Powers 12, No. 19 Kennedy 11 (10 innings)

No. 11 Knappa 13, No. 22 Lowell 3 (5 innings)

No. 15 Perrydale 10, No. 18 Glendale 0 (6 innings)