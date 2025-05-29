Orlando Bravo sworn in as new Woodburn city councilor Published 3:45 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Woodburn has a new city councilor.

During a May 12 meeting of the Woodburn City Council, Orlando Bravo was sworn in as the Ward 1 city councilor.

The city council seat opened up after former councilor Lilia Brizuela resigned last month. Brizuela was one of three councilors elected to the Woodburn City Council in the November 2024 election.

Bravo will serve on the city council until its term expires in December 2028. According to Mayor Frank Lonergan, multiple candidates were interested in the position, but Bravo ultimately stood out.

Bravo is a lifelong Woodburn resident who attended Oregon State University before returning to the city with his wife to raise their two children. He now manages disability services across multiple Oregon counties.