Portland police seeks man who allegedly punched, stomped on a woman Published 7:03 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly kicked, punched and stomped on a woman around midnight on Thursday, April 24, in the area of West Burnside Street.

Officials describe him as a Black male, around 200 pounds and about 30 to 40 years old.

Around midnight on Thursday, April 24, officers reportedly responded to a disturbance in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers allegedly found a woman suffering from head and leg injuries. She told officers she was walking down the street when the man assaulted her, according to a police statement.

The man allegedly punched her and then proceeded to kick her and stomp on her once she was on the ground. He allegedly uttered a “racially charged” comment during the attack, according to a press release.

PPB’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-105522.