Shake Shack announces Hillsboro Reed’s Crossing location opening Published 7:59 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Shake Shack is bringing its burgers, fries and devoted customer base to South Hillsboro next month.

The fast-casual chain will open its newest Oregon location at 10:30 a.m. June 11 at 3651 S.E. Cornelius Pass Road in Reed’s Crossing Town Center, a spokesperson told the News-Times.

It’s the fourth Shake Shack in the state and the third in Washington County, joining existing spots in Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing and Tigard’s Bridgeport Village.

What started as a New York City hot dog cart in 2001 has grown into a national brand known for its burgers, crinkle-cut fries, chicken sandwiches and namesake shakes. The menu shifts with the seasons, offering limited-time specials alongside a not-so-standard fast-food drink lineup that includes beer and wine.

To mark the opening, the first wave of customers can expect branded tote bags, and for every sandwich sold on June 11, Shake Shack will donate $1 to the Oregon Food Bank — part of its larger “Stand For Something Good” campaign.

The Hillsboro restaurant is one of several new eateries planned for Reed’s Crossing Town Center, a 104,000-square-foot commercial hub by Gramor Development spanning retail, dining and fitness in the city’s growing master-planned community.