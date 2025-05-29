Something for everyone at Elephants Deli on Cedar Hills Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Approaching two years in Beaverton, Elephants Deli on Cedar Hills has quickly become a staple.

Known for having a little bit of everything for every kind of appetite, the Portland-area eatery embodies what it means to bring quality and service for all palates.

Elephants Deli on Cedar Hills is the most recent addition in the Elephants chain, and the location was no coincidence.

“We wanted to bring the full Elephants experience to the families and neighborhoods of

Beaverton,” Anne Weaver, CEO of the Elephants Deli chain, said. “Beaverton was one of our most requested locations by our guests, so when the opportunity came, we were excited to take it.”

Weaver said the customers are but one of the benefits of being in the Beaverton area.

“The Beaverton business community is engaged, enthusiastic, and welcoming. We have

made many wonderful connections with fellow businesses in the area, and look forward to

meeting more and nurturing those connections,” she said.

Not only has the community embraced its newest location, but being in the Cedar Hills area holds special significance to Weaver.

“My immigrant grandparents, Toberg and Elmer, settled in Carlton and then Beaverton,” she said. “They started one of the first grocery stores and butcher shops in the mid-1900s in the railway station next to the old Beaverton Bakery.”

When hungry patrons visit Elephants, they’re able to come away with a taste of Portland in a variety of dishes, from soups and sandwiches to grab-and-go options sure to delight.

“Our founder, Elaine Tanzer, created a culture that focuses on people and what they bring

to the table; they complement the food,” Julia Coughlan, Elephants on Cedar Hills store manager, said. “Everyone I work with brings something special to the experience of dining

with us. Our hope is that our hospitality and genuine love of food is felt the moment folks

open the doors, and stays with them long after they’ve gone home.”

With seven full-service locations across the Portland metro area, everyone is sure to find something on the menu they’ll love.

“We have great options for both kids and adults,” the duo said. “While we don’t have a dedicated kid’s menu, our selection of elevated comfort foods has many options that kids will love, from

grilled cheese to mac and cheese to chicken strips and fries. Adults can sit and have a glass of wine, and know that they’ll find delicious, wholesome foods that their kids will love too.”

Elephants Deli on Cedar Hills

2905 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton

503-937-1071

elephantsdeli.com

