Three local students earn prestigious Ford Family scholarships Published 3:58 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Three Madras High School students have been selected for the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship, a competitive award that covers most college costs and provides support through graduation. The scholarship opens new doors for Manny Meraz, Andres Pineda, and Yashira Chavero—each of whom say it will allow them to attend their chosen universities without taking on significant debt or delaying their education.

Meraz heads to PSU with momentum

For Meraz, the scholarship means he won’t have to take a gap year. “I thought I would have to take a gap year to fund college,” he said. “It means I can go, do what I want, and get a way bigger head start than I anticipated. I have the momentum to go forward.”

Meraz plans to attend Portland State University and major in psychology. He hopes to soon begin an internship with Senator Jeff Merkley and has already connected with the ASPSU student government team at PSU. At Madras High, he was ASB president and helped lead spirit weeks, assemblies, and a student-run blood drive. He also helped connect students with food, hygiene, and clothing through the school pantry.

Meraz said his eight years in theater helped build his confidence. “It got me really out there and really comfortable — shout out to Mr. Hill (Joe Hill, the drama program director),” he said. He credited his mother for nurturing his growth, “She’s gone through so much, coming here as an immigrant that didn’t even know how to speak English until eighth grade, to nurture me into the person I am today, she’s amazing,” said Meraz. He also thanked his brother for helping him prepare for the scholarship interview and supporting him from a young age.

Andres Pineda pursues science and service

Andres Pineda, who will attend PSU to study biochemistry, said the scholarship gives him a faster start than he thought possible. “If I didn’t get this, I would have started at community college, gotten a job, and had to take it much slower,” he said. “Getting this means I can go to university and get a head start.”

Pineda is pursuing a triple focus in biology, chemistry, and biochemistry. He’s looking forward to research opportunities, lab work, and getting involved at OHSU and on campus research opportunities. During high school, he participated in many clubs, helped with blood drives, and did community service at track meets and concession stands.

He credits his mom — who worked long hours and encouraged him to stay involved — and a MHS science teacher Ian Garrett for guiding him toward clubs and leadership roles. “He’s the one who told me to get involved and pushed me to join clubs and groups,” said Pineda.

Yashira Chavero prepares for teaching career

Yashira Chavero, who will attend the University of Oregon to become a bilingual teacher, said the scholarship makes college possible without putting her family in debt. “It feels like all my hard work and academic work really paid off,” she said. “It’s a relief that I can now go to the college I want, without the worry.”

Chavero was involved in Key Club, Rotary, school leadership, tutoring, and the school board while at MHS. She says she is excited to live in a new city, meet peers with shared interests, and work with students from more diverse backgrounds. She said she looks forward to focusing fully on her education without needing to work.

“Because of the scholarships, I can focus on my education,” she said. “I’m excited to meet other people who are interested in what I’m interested in.”

She also hopes to study abroad, something she now sees as financially possible through the scholarship. Chavero thanked her mom for being understanding and supportive, and credited Key Club advisor Kim Schmidt for encouraging her, offering resources, and always seeing her potential.

More than financial aid

All three students mentioned that the Ford Family Foundation offers more than just financial support. Scholars receive access to peer mentors, academic advisors, and mental health resources as they transition into college life.

Meraz said the additional support is something he’s excited about. “We get resources beyond the money, through mentors and connections with the other scholarship alumni,” he said.

As they prepare to head to Portland and Eugene this fall, Meraz, Pineda and Chavero say they’re grateful not only for the opportunity to attend college, but to do so with a strong foundation behind them.