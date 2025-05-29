Kennedy’s Tia Allen snags elusive girls discus state title despite tough day Published 9:59 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 4

After a personal-record toss of 149 feet, 4 inches in the girls discus at the 2A Special District 2 meet a week ago, Kennedy’s Tia Allen had her sights set on a 2A record come state meet time.

However, on Thursday, May 29 at Hayward Field in Eugene, that record throw didn’t quite come to fruition.

Instead, the senior had to settle for 129-11, almost 20 feet short of the mark she hit last week.

Oh yeah, she still won the state title in the 2A girls discus with that toss by over 13 feet.

The victory was her first state title in the event, closing a memorable career with the Trojans where her throw of 149-4 still puts her second all-time in 2A girls discus history.

“The distance wasn’t what I wanted, it comes when it comes,” Allen said. “It happens, you don’t always get what you want. I left it up to God today, I gave him my distance and do what you want with it.”

While the final number isn’t what she wanted, it was still her best throw ever at Hayward Field after taking fifth in the event as a sophomore in 2023 at 113-8 and then second last year as a junior at 114-11.

Knowing she left some feet out there and still winning the event at least provides some perspective for where the senior is at in her game.

“It humbles me. Last year I took second with a 10-foot less distance from this year,” Allen said. “It’s definitely a difference between how good you are and how good the league is. Sometimes you get it and sometimes you do.”

Allen had nothing but praise for her coaches on what the difference was from second last year to an easy first place in her senior season.

She’s currently committed to go to Clackamas Community College next year and said she wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.

She won’t be alone either as her teammate Isabel Berning is also heading to Clackamas for the girls javelin.

Berning broke her own personal record several times earlier Thursday as one of the first events of the whole state meet and ultimately broke the school record in the girls javelin.

Ultimately it was Berning’s third throw that was her best, measuring in at 131-8 to take home second place in the event, only behind defending state champion Caitlyn Michalek of Bandon at 141-1.

“(Berning and I) have known each other since we were little, so seeing her PR today and break our school record – we both got school records – and seeing her PR is amazing,” Allen said. She’s been working at it and I congratulate her on it because she’s worked so hard. She’s signed with Clackamas too so we’re going there together. And we’ll succeed as well together.”

Kennedy also got a strong performance from freshman Reaghan Williams in the 2A girls high jump, tying her PR of 4-9 in the event and finishing in fifth place.

After day one, the Trojans are sitting in a tie for second place as a team on the girls side with 22 points along with Knappa. The Trojans aren’t projected to get too many more points, but the competitors on Thursday all put on a good show.

As for Allen, she’ll officially wrap up her prep career when she competes in the 2A girls shot put, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 30.