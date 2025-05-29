Veteran principal dancer Jessica Lind retiring from Oregon Ballet Theatre Published 10:09 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

She’s been part of Oregon Ballet Theatre for 14 years, and worked under three artistic directors.

Now principal dancer Jessica Lind is retiring from OBT, one of two departures from the company at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, which wraps up after “The OBT Collection,” June 5-8 at Newmark Theatre.

Originally from San Jose, California, Lind rose through the ranks at OBT. She danced many lead roles and has been part of numerous ballets. Most recently she worked with OBT Artistic Director Dani Rowe on “Marilyn.”

“It felt really special to work together with Dani in the creation process and to know that we were making history,” Lind said.

Lind began ballet at the age of four, but it wasn’t until OBT’s Annual School Performance at the end of her first year as an OBT2 performer that she knew she wanted to dance professionally. In 2013 she was promoted into the main company as an apprentice, and then in 2022 she was named a principal dancer.

“I am beyond grateful for my career at OBT,” says Lind. “I recognize how fortunate I am to have had such a full career in one company. I want to thank all the stagers, choreographers, ballet masters, teachers, and directors that I’ve had the privilege of working with and learning from. Thank you for seeing something in me, maybe even before I could see it in myself. Thank you to the OBT dancers, past and present, for providing endless inspiration and memories on and off stage.”

Lind, of her future: “My plan is to take a moment to breathe. I am really looking forward to taking some time and space to discover new interests. I am passionate about working with young athletes and I have some ideas moving forward, but for now, I want to enjoy wrapping up my career and not jump into anything right away.”

Lind has worked under Rowe, Kevin Irving and Christopher Stowell as OBT artistic directors.

After four impactful years with Oregon Ballet Theatre, company artist Ben Youngstone will retire at the conclusion of the season.

Said Rowe of Youngstone: “He takes a role and continues to knead until it’s deeply connected to him personally. Then it plays out on stage as this wonderful transformation into character, drawing the audience into the performance.”

Added Youngstone: “The roles I’ve gotten the opportunity to perform at OBT have been some of the most challenging in my career. To meet those expectations, I’ve had to grow significantly in my technique, movement quality, and acting skills.”

Youngstone is working on his agricultural science degree at Oregon State University.

See Lind and Youngstone’s final performance with OBT in “The OBT Collection,” June 5-8 at Newmark Theatre. Performance dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 5-6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

More: obt.org.