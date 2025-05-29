West Linn issues boil water advisory for Rosemont zone Published 5:57 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The city of West Linn has issued a boil water advisory after an equipment failure potentially caused a loss of water pressure in the Rosemont Water Pressure Zone.

“A communication system failed to notify crews of low water in the Rosemont Reservoir,” a city release said. “As a precaution, because crews cannot confirm system pressure was maintained above the threshold required to ensure safe drinking, the City has issued a boil water advisory for the Rosemont Pressure Zone.”

According to the release, the state of Oregon requires that governments notify the public when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch due to the risk of harmful bacteria.

For drinking water (including for pets), cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing contact lenses, shaving or making ice, the city recommended the following options for impacted residents and businesses:

boil water vigorously for two minutes

use only unscented liquid chlorine bleach, as granular bleach is poisonous

utilize purification tablets

drink bottled water

“Water does not need to be disinfected for bathing, showering, or laundry. Dishes can be washed as long as you can use hot water, otherwise disinfect,” the release said.

To search if your home is affected, visit www.publicalerts.org/water-alert/boil-water-rosemont-water-pressure-zone.