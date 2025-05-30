Lincoln duo takes home gold in boys discus and shot put at state meet Published 10:51 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Two of the three 6A boys throwing events at the Oregon high school state track and field championships are heading to Southwest Portland.

Senior Brady Holland took care of business in the boys shot put, meanwhile his sophomore teammate Greyson Murff won out in the discus to have plenty of red atop the podium.

For Murff, discus is only a small fraction of his schedule as the sophomore is a decathlon athlete outside of the high school season.

Getting the chance to win the discus was a welcomed sight though as Murff has had a self-described up and down season in 2025.

“It’s been a rough year for me, I haven’t been doing as well as I’d like to, especially in the discus,” Murff said. “We did a couple more practices with (Holland) and we got it going and this time it just all worked out and came together.”

Murff, who also qualified for state in the boys 110 meter hurdles, had to run off and do his preliminary race right before the discus program. He finished with the eighth best time of 15.09 seconds, snagging the final spot in the finals.

With no warm up time, he launched his first throw of the discus event 154 feet, 8 inches, which held on for first place through the first three throws.

He came back for the finals and chucked his fourth throw 156-4, setting a new personal record in the event.

“It was unreal, I just finished running the hurdles so I was just trying to get in there and get a mark that would maybe get me to the finals,” Murff said. “My first throw was a PR so I was just like, ‘OK, we’ll run with this.’

“I just let the last throw go and it was the best feeling I had all year.”

Murff could relax for his last throw as no one in the field could top his fourth throw of 156-4, not a usual sight for his teammate in Holland who entered the event with the top mark in 6A this season.

While it might not have been the best discus event for Holland, he’s been a great senior mentor for Murff to learn from and train alongside.

“It’s been amazing, (Holland has) been one of the best mentors I’ve ever had in the sport of track and field,” Murff said. “He was chasing me last year and this year I was chasing him, I guess I beat him in the end.

“He’s been telling me what to do, even during this competition he said, ‘Keep your eyes up,’ and I did it and I PRed. He knows what he’s doing and that’s always someone good to have.”

Holland can’t be too disappointed as he’s leaving Hayward Field with a gold medal still. Earlier in the day he ran away with the boys shot put title, reaching a 56-10 mark.

His first throw of the shot put went 55-5.5, which was still better than second place, finishing off a spectacular senior season before he heads off to Western Oregon for football and track next year.

For Murff, he’ll finish off the high school season in the 110 hurdle finals set for 3:14 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

After that it’ll be the Nike Outdoor Nationals for Murff so he can compete in the decathlon and show off his full array of skills.

But for now, he’ll take gold in the discus as his track career is just beginning to blossom.

“I was talking to my coach the other day trying to figure out practice and I realized high school practice isn’t scheduled anymore so I gotta figure it out myself now,” Murff said. “We’re gonna practice the (decathlon) events we don’t get many points in and hopefully during the decathlon it all comes together and I can get a good score.”