Jefferson’s EJ Cozart wins 6A boys long jump despite crowded field Published 12:18 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

1 of 3

A year ago in the PIL track and field district meet, Jefferson’s EJ Cozart left plenty on the table in the boys long jump.

The then-sophomore only hit a mark of 20 feet, 7 inches to take sixth in the state qualifying meet, a mark that was under his season best by more than a foot.

In 2025 as a junior, Cozart made sure to not leave any doubt.

The Democrat took down a crowded field of jumpers in the 6A boys long jump Friday, May 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, leaping a personal record of 22-11.25 to win the state title.

Cozart knew that he had the state-title potential in him, it was all about performing when the sun shone brightest.

“Last track meet at districts (last week), I was a foot under my PR, but I still won and came here and tried my best and won again,” Cozart said. “Districts last year, I was first in the PIL then districts I got sixth place. I felt like I had something to prove for sure.”

Cozart started out the 2025 season with what was a new PR jump of 21-11.75 on April 4 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene.

However, the junior hit a bit of lull for the next few weeks as he tried to find a way to break 22 feet.

That moment came at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays where he cracked 22-6.25 to take sixth in the event.

From there, it was a steady progression upwards of PRs until the state meet Friday where his 22-11.25 gave him the gold.

“We started off the season with a 22-11, then kind of phased out a little bit, but we never got no panic, that’s the biggest thing about us, we go through some much adversity personally at Jefferson High School that it prepares us for these type of moments,” Jefferson head coach Jordan Polk said. “I’m super proud of that guy right there, I don’t think people understand how much time we spend with each other, how much I’m on them. I’m really hard on him like he’s my own son, I could cry because I know what we’ve been through.”

Cozart had to overcome some adversity in the event itself with a deep group of jumpers all hanging around the same marks in Central Catholic’s Joseph Donnelly, Sheldon’s Eli Forsha and three jumpers from Sandy.

Cozart’s first jump of 21-8.25 was his best mark of the first three leaps that got him into the finals, but he was still behind a couple jumpers.

“Joseph Donnelly, me and him have been going back and forth since last year,” Cozart said. “Me playing football messed me up a little, but I got back to my best last week.”

After the first three, Cozart and Polk realized that Cozart was missing his mark on the jumping pad and decided to scoot back a little further on the runway.

Once the junior made that adjustment, he was able to fly on his fifth jump and take over first for good.

“Pretty much, yeah,” Cozart said with a smile when asked if he knew that fifth jump was a big one. “I felt myself in the air for a long time.”

“I told him I said, ‘Hey, you need to scoot back on your fifth jump, I can tell you need a little more speed big dog,’ and I just told him, ‘Go get it,’” Polk said. “He just turned 17 a week ago, so he’s a young junior.”

Cozart’s week isn’t done either as he is also competing in the boys 300 meter hurdles where he has the fifth best time in 6A this season at 39.75. Newberg’s Dax Duggan is first at 39.12, leaving plenty of room for Cozart to try and pull off another upset.

The 300 hurdles finals are set for 4:32 p.m. Saturday, May 31.

“He’s got the hurdles and he’s got a shot, he’s right there,” Polk said. “I think (winning the long jump) will help his belief and even going into the football season. He’s one of those guys so I’m proud of him.”