Teen rescued after becoming stuck near bridge in Wilsonville Published 12:29 am Friday, May 30, 2025

This week, a teen in Wilsonville was rescued by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue after getting stuck near a bridge along Wilsonville Road.

According to a social media post by the fire agency, a 911 call at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28 reported the teen had gone over the side of a bridge along the road to retrieve an item and was unable to get back up safely. Fire crews responding to the call found the teen on a bridge support, approximately 8-to-10 feet down from the bridge and 50 feet from the ground.

Firefighters from the technical rescue team used a rope system to get down to the teen and secure them in a rope harness, then used a ladder to climb back to safety. The teen was evaluated at the scene and released with no injuries.