Texas brewery pop-up comes to Portland, featuring visit from renowned pitmaster
Published 10:23 am Friday, May 30, 2025
It’s the unofficial start to summer — flowers blooming, sun shining, allergies skyrocketing — which means time for barbecue.
Meanwhile Brewing Co., one of Austin, Texas’s top breweries, is popping up at Function PDX for a month to serve food, drinks and host one of the state’s pitmasters.
Inside the Northwest 23rd Avenue venue, on June 7 and 8, guests can meet Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbecue, who will serve items from his newest Austin restaurant: Uptown Sports Club.
The pop-up launched on Thursday, May 29, and lasts through Wednesday, July 2.
“In Texas, beer and barbecue go hand in hand. Meanwhile is leaning into that relationship and their Portland roots,” a press release read.
Meanwhile Brewing Co. founder Will Jaquiss started his brewing career at Portland’s very own Breakside Brewery.
For this pop-up, Jaquiss teamed up with Portland favorites like Von Ebert Brewing, Grand Fir Brewing, Living Häus Beer Company, Wayfinder Beer and Breakside Brewery for a series of collaboration beers.
Uptown Sports Club menu highlights include these New Orleans inspired items:
- Hot roast beef po’boy with Franklin Barbecue brisket debris, horseradish cream, dressed
- Shrimp po’boy with crystal vinaigrette, dressed
- Pimento cheese with Ritz crackers
- Caramelized onion dip with housemade chips
For more information, visit functionpdx.com.