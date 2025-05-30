Texas brewery pop-up comes to Portland, featuring visit from renowned pitmaster Published 10:23 am Friday, May 30, 2025

1 of 1

It’s the unofficial start to summer — flowers blooming, sun shining, allergies skyrocketing — which means time for barbecue.

Meanwhile Brewing Co., one of Austin, Texas’s top breweries, is popping up at Function PDX for a month to serve food, drinks and host one of the state’s pitmasters.

Inside the Northwest 23rd Avenue venue, on June 7 and 8, guests can meet Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbecue, who will serve items from his newest Austin restaurant: Uptown Sports Club.

The pop-up launched on Thursday, May 29, and lasts through Wednesday, July 2.

“In Texas, beer and barbecue go hand in hand. Meanwhile is leaning into that relationship and their Portland roots,” a press release read.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. founder Will Jaquiss started his brewing career at Portland’s very own Breakside Brewery.

For this pop-up, Jaquiss teamed up with Portland favorites like Von Ebert Brewing, Grand Fir Brewing, Living Häus Beer Company, Wayfinder Beer and Breakside Brewery for a series of collaboration beers.

Uptown Sports Club menu highlights include these New Orleans inspired items:

Hot roast beef po’boy with Franklin Barbecue brisket debris, horseradish cream, dressed

Shrimp po’boy with crystal vinaigrette, dressed

Pimento cheese with Ritz crackers

Caramelized onion dip with housemade chips

For more information, visit functionpdx.com.