Columbia Christian throwers Arthur and Reid help power fourth place finish at state track and field Published 11:12 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 3

Columbia Christian High School junior Landon Reid saw the vision when he first came to high school.

His friend Hayden Arthur was going to Faith Bible instead, but the friends from middle school still remained close.

And with Reid improving in his throws in the shot put and discus, he wanted Arthur to come join him in Northeast Portland.

Arthur obliged, and the rest has been history after the duo each won a 2A state title Friday, May 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Reid was up first and won the boys discus crown with a toss of 146 feet, 6 inches, and Arthur followed soon after with the win in boys javelin and a top mark of 174-3.

“Freshman year I was trying to get (Arthur) to join our school,” Reid said. “It’s really nice because we’ve slowly been building it up and now we’re here. We’re up higher (on the podium), so it’s really nice to have everybody up there now.”

That slow build can be seen in Reid’s own progression in the discus, taking eighth in the event as a freshman before moving into third place last year as a sophomore.

In his junior year, he held the top mark for most of the year in 2A and kept the top spot in Eugene thanks to his third throw of the program going 146-6.

“My second one I tried to do the same thing I did in my third, but I kind of cupped it. But my third one I liked the feel of it,” Reid said. “It’s nice because yesterday I was looking and there wasn’t a big crowd, but there was a huge crowd today so that was nice to be (on top of the podium) with that many people.”

Arthur has seen a similar kind of dominance all season in the javelin where his personal-record toss of 186-1 from the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays was one of the top marks all season in the state, regardless of classification.

He popped the big 174-3 on his third throw of the program and held on for the state crown, his first in his prep career.

And he did it all while trying to manage a nagging injury.

“I had back issues the whole year so just getting here was a blessing in its entirety,” Arthur said. “All glory to God for this, I wouldn’t even be able to be here for half of it. I got appendicitis last year and that set me back two months into the season. I fell short last year, taking second, so definitely an awesome feeling to get first this year.”

Both hurlers have their backup events as well with Reid taking part in the boys shot put at state and placing eighth with a top toss of 41-2.25. Arthur also competed in the discus and took fourth place with a throw of 124-2.

It wasn’t just the boys throwing well either for the Knights with sophomore Caeley Saunders taking ninth in the 2A girls discus with a throw of 91-10, along with a fourth place finish in the girls shot put with a top mark of 34-5. Junior Emma Zuniga took ninth in the shot put at 32-0.75.

“It’s been life changing,” Arthur said of the javelin event. “I started it at a young age, about sixth grade during COVID. I was originally going to be a runner but I almost tore my hamstring.

“I ended up falling in love javelin after that and it’s been history. I’ve been doing it through middle school and all the way up through high school, so it’s been really fun.”

Arthur, who Reid described as a goof ball, also helped on the Knights 4×100 and 4×400 boys relay teams alongside Oliver Rude, Evan Bamford and Jasper Zapp. The Knights took second in the 4×100 with a time of 43.64 and took sixth in the 4×400 with a time of 3:34.92.

Mix in a second place finish in the boys 200 meter race for Zapp (22.61) and a sixth place finish in the 100 (11.23) and the Knights walked away with a team trophy in fourth place.

Columbia Christian scored 48 points to beat out Salem Academy in fifth with 45 points. Delphian won with 84 points, followed by Illinois Valley in second with 67 and Knappa in third with 52.

All those boys athletes are set to return for the Knights as well and continue their upward trajectory.

And if 2025 was any indication, they’ll be back and better than ever when the 2026 meet rolls around next year.

“It’s an amazing practice we get to have with each other all the time,” Arthur said. “It’s really competitive, obviously me and (Reid) are going back and forth in disc. I’ve got an amazing crew behind that actually supports me so it’s very awesome.”