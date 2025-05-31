Parkrose’s De’Vontae Hillman doubles up on gold with long and triple jump state titles Published 9:49 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 1

When Parkrose High School senior De’Vontae Hillman first got into track and field, his focus had always been on one event: the triple jump.

As he continued to jump his junior year, the long jump became an option for him to test the waters out. He made state in 2024 but didn’t compete in the long jump to focus on the triple.

After finishing second in the triple last year, Hillman was determined to return better than ever.

And the sound of that better-than-ever was heard with the clacking of two gold medals around his neck.

Hillman swept the 5A boys jumping titles on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Hayward Field in Eugene, closing out his prep career with gold so nice he did it twice.

“It feels good, I wasn’t exactly expecting to win (the long jump),” Hillman said. “I wasn’t planning on coming into long jump with the mindset that I did. After districts, it really just helped me realize I don’t have to just be good at one thing. If I’m good at it, I might as well work it out.”

The 5A long jump isn’t exactly an easy field to jump into either.

Caldera sophomore Justin Parsons entered the long jump with the top mark in 5A at 23-4.5 accomplished earlier in May while his freshman teammate in Waylon Clarke was sitting in third at 22-8.5. Hillman entered second with a 23-1.75 mark.

“I feel like Bend and Caldera definitely pushed me in the first couple rounds,” Hillman said. “I’ve known (Bend’s Emmett Colovos) for a while, so it was more of a personal (motivation with him). But it was professional with the Caldera jumpers. I was just there for business.”

Hillman was able to best them all though thanks to his second leap of 22-1.5, beating out Bend’s Emmett Colovos in second at 21-11.75.

“I really felt the best, I felt overall fresh,” Hillman said. “The beginning of the jumps, I felt fresh, really wanted to get after it. Really wanted that meet record, that’s why I pushed that hard. Unfortunately couldn’t get it, but it was close.”

With long jump out of the way, Hillman was free to get after the triple jump on Saturday where he was aiming for the 5A state meet record of 47-4 set back in 2014 by Cameron Retherford of Benson.

Hillman was behind in the competition after the first two jumps, but leapt to a 46-4.75 mark on his third jump that eventually became the winning mark.

Hillman passed on his fourth jump to try and conserve some strength for the final two, hitting 44-1.25 on jump five but fouling on jump six.

While Hillman didn’t reach the state meet record, leaving Hayward with two gold medals is still quite the accomplishment.

Plus, Hillman became the first Bronco to ever win the boys triple jump and is only the second to ever win the long jump, joining Jon Ogard from 1975.

Hillman’s PR this season in the triple jump also set the school record at 47-6.5, leaving a legacy behind him as he heads off to Western Oregon to pursue football, and possibly talk his way into doing the jumps next spring.