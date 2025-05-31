No. 12 Oregon baseball eliminated from postseason in loss to Cal Poly Published 5:35 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

No. 12 Oregon baseball’s 2025 campaign came to an unceremonious end at PK Park on Saturday, May 31, falling 10-8 to Cal Poly in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional.

“When we first got here they were begging us to get to a Regional,” Ducks head coach Mark Wasikowski told present media members. “And now we’re sitting here going, man, not enough, right? … What (our players have) built and continue to build is what we wanted to show fans. And I think they’re seeing a taste of it… There (are) no Oregon people going home happy — whether it’s a coach or a player or anything like that — (but) in time, we’ll look at the grand scheme of things and the big picture. I think we’re clearly building a program that we can be really proud of.”

Ducks starting pitcher Grayson Grinsell, the left-handed junior who has been the frontman of Oregon’s rotation all season, gave up six runs on seven hits over his six-inning start. It was the first time since February (against Columbia) that Grinsell had surrendered six or more runs in a start.

Oregon battled back from the early hole, coming back from a 3-1 deficit after four innings to lead 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Ducks bashed five home runs in the seven-run rally, with outfielder Jeffery Heard accounting for two, while designated-hitter Dominic Hellman, outfielder Drew Smith and second baseman Ryan Cooney accounting for one apiece.

Oregon went scoreless in the eighth and ninth.

After Grinsell walked the first batter of the bottom of the seventh and was removed from the game, the Mustangs feasted on Oregon’s bullpen. Junior left-hander Ian Umlandt entered the game with a runner on first, promptly loading the bases and surrendering four runs on a bases-loaded walk and two RBI singles. The collapse gave Cal Poly a 9-8 lead, while Umlandt managed to record just two outs.

Despite Oregon having several other options in the bullpen, Wasikowski stuck by the decision to leave Umlandt in the game.

“Because he’s probably, on a piece of paper and over the course of the long haul, he’s been statistically our best pitcher,” Wasikowski said. “He and (Grinsell) have been two guys that we’ve leaned on heavily and have been two of the best pitchers that we’ve had… if (Cal Poly was) going to beat us, they were going to beat us with the guys that have had the best years for us.”

Left-hander Santiago Garcia came on in relief to finish the seventh and gave up a solo homer of his own in the eighth, giving the Mustangs the final 10-8 win. Senior closer Seth Mattox recorded the final out of the game in the bottom of the eighth, with a three-pitch strikeout by Ducks shortstop Maddox Molony ending Oregon’s postseason.

“We got beat in three games in a row. I mean, I don’t think it was a catastrophic collapse or something like that,” Wasikowski said. “We ended up losing three games in a row after we won a (regular-season) conference championship, earned a one-seed and played very, very well. (We) had a very good year and we came up short at the end is what happened. Why did we lose? Because the teams that played against us in (our) last three games, played better in those last three games than we did.”