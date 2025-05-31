Portland Christian earns two state titles in girls pole vault and hurdles Published 12:19 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 3

One of the best girls pole vaulting crews in the state belongs to Portland Christian High School, and senior Kylie Thompson helped prove it on Friday, May 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Thompson took home the state title with a personal record clearance of 8 feet, 11 inches, and her sophomore teammate in Olivia Felton was right behind in second by clearing 8-8.25.

The two had been at the top of 2A for most of the season, and the final event was a coronation for the hard work the two have put in alongside each other all season.

“It’s tricky when you’re competing against a teammate, but it’s been really nice getting closer to each other,” Thompson said. “It really has been every meet going back and forth, first and second. I’m really honored to get to place first, but I’m also really excited to see what (Felton) does in the next few years.”

Thompson wasn’t alone on top of the podium either as junior Mili Estrada ended up winning the girls 100 meter hurdles in a time of 15.62 seconds.

Those two state titles helped power the Royals to a sixth place finish in the team overall event. Sophomore Addison Johanson took seventh in the girls 100 and seventh in the girls high jump; Felton took sixth in the girls long jump and seventh in the triple jump; Susan Asaya took fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump; and the 4×400 relay team took 10th.

As for the pole vault competition, Thompson had some initial nerves competing in one of the sports’ greatest arenas, but she settled down and ended up having a great time.

“It was kind of a nerve-wracking start, but it went really smoothly, better than normal,” Thompson said. “It was really hot, but I made some good friends under the tent and everyone is supportive. A lot of PRs, so it was really good.”

Thompson is taking home a state title in the pole vault, an event she’s only been doing for two years now after her coach urged her to join.

The former gymnast was a natural fit for the sport where you have to contort your body and fly through the air.

“Last year was a little rough at state, I just didn’t vault very well,” Thompson said. “But there’s been a lot of progress actually the last two weeks, so that’s really encouraging to maybe keep going. Wherever the Lord takes me.”

The Royals sent their group of girls to state after winning their district title the week prior, showcasing their growing program with a majority of the crew not being seniors.

While Thompson is heading off to work full-time and doing some personal training classes in the evening as she pursues that career.

Still, the 2025 team was a fun and welcoming environment for the senior who leaves the program knowing the Royals have a close-knit group ready to keep competing for state titles for years to come.

“It’s been very exciting, the first day of practice they were talking about state,” Thompson said. “Lots of memories made in practices and overall our team spirit was there this year.”

Boys results

Sophomore Josiah McKinney: fourth in the 100 (11.13)

Senior Jack Mazurowski: ninth in the triple jump (39-0.5), missed 110 and 300 meter hurdles due to state baseball (Royals to the semifinals as the No. 19 seed)

Senior Ian Hoffert: seventh in the 200 (23.40), fourth in the 400 (51.21)

Junior Andrew Kempenich: DQed in the 400 for stepping on the line

Senior Josiah DuClos: ninth in the discus (117-2)

Senior Noah Shin: 12th in the triple jump (37-11.5)

4×100 relay team takes fifth in 44.31 seconds (Josiah McKinney, Emmett Hughes, Hoffert and Kempenich)

4×400 relay team takes third in 3:30.42 (Hoffert, Noah Humphrey, Devin Robinson and Kempenich)