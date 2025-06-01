Sophia Malinoski closes Lincoln track and field career with second 800 state title Published 10:26 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Lincoln High School track and field coach Eric Dettman gets emotional when asked about senior Sophia Malinoski.

And no, the tears aren’t from the pollen spiking allergies inside Hayward Field in Eugene.

Malinoski repeated as the 6A girls 800 state champion on Saturday, May 31, an event that has become the butt of many track jokes over the years because of the grind that it is.

Malinoski has owned that grind though, along with many other distance races over her four years in the red and black.

And that’s what makes saying goodbye so bittersweet.

“It’s hard to put into words what she means to this program and to me as a coach,” Dettman said. “It hasn’t always been easy. … What she went through as a nine-year-old and to watch her persevere and develop into the human being she is.”

Malinoski was diagnosed with brain cancer at only eight years old and had surgery a few days before her ninth birthday in 2016. She’s been cancer free since and has taken over mid-distance running in the state.

That early health scare helped Malinoski put life into perspective, and a little ol’ 800 meter race was nothing compared to brain surgery and the recovery after.

Now, she’s a two-time state champion – Dettman likes to call her State Champ Soph times two – in the event and is heading to UCLA next year to continue her track career.

“I honestly feel super special, especially because I’m a senior,” Malinoski said of winning again. “I really wanted to try and win (the 800) again because it’s my favorite event.”

As for the race itself, Malinoski was hanging back behind Sunset’s Naomi Cesar for about 600 meters of the race, biding her time.

In the final turn, Malinoski took off and created a good gap to win with a time of 2 minutes, 9.77 seconds, only .02 seconds behind her PR of 2:09.75.

“Last year we (ran the first lap in about 70 seconds), and I thought that was going to happen again this year so I was kind of trying to stay with the person in front of me and kick at the end,” Malinoski. “We went out in like 64 (seconds) or something like that. I had a feeling I could stay with them, but I was like, ‘I just gotta stay strong and hold out until the 150 and just go with whatever I have left.’”

Malinoski’s winning time in 2024 was 2:13.76 where she had an even bigger kick to move from about fourth to first in that final stretch.

This time, it was a much more controlled race and was a testament to her growth as a runner.

“I think that I learned more about strategizing throughout the race and I think I’ve done a lot more endurance and higher-mileage meets to accommodate for these situations,” Malinoski said. “I think I was just more mentally prepared.”

Earlier in the meet, Malinoski set a new PR in the 1500, taking second place in a time of 4:29.06.

That finish helped provide even more confidence that the 800 would be going her way, even if she is ready to see what she can do in the 800 without a 1500 to do first.

“I think it gave me confidence being able to get top two and I felt pretty good afterwards so I was just like, ‘I gotta keep this going,’” Malinoski said. “I’m excited to do an 800 with fresh legs to see how I do because I’ve been racing the 1500 before.”

Malinoski’s official last race as a Cardinal was the 4×400 relay where they took eighth place in a time of 3:58.48.

Lincoln as a team just missed a trophy, placing fifth with 35.5 points. Jesuit won with 54.5 followed by West Linn in second with 52, Tigard in third with 43.5 and Roosevelt in fourth with 43.

Still, Malinoski is heading to Los Angeles with plenty to keep her head up about.

Not everyone in her situation as a nine year old gets the chance to run inside one of the sport’s greatest stadiums like Hayward Field, let alone win a couple events in front of the sprawling crowd.

“She looks at adversity and she runs through that wall every single time,” Dettman said. “Selfless, does everything for the team. It may not be her best day, but she’s going to give her best effort. I’ll miss her tremendously.”

The following day after state track ended, Malinoski was with the rest of her 2025 class at graduation for her true finale.

While her time in Southwest Portland has come to a close, her toughness will be an example for the program to live up to for years to come.

And maybe she’s shown the 800 can be a fun event after all.

“It’s been fun to be able to spend this last weekend with my team and I graduate (Sunday),” Malinoski said. “It’s a lot of things happening and I’m just really happy to end my high school season this way representing Lincoln, I’m going to miss it.”