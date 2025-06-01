Starlight Parade fills streets of downtown Portland Published 11:56 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more The Clown Prince Throne float entertains the crowd along Southwest Broadway Street during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 2/9 Swipe or click to see more Ladies representing the Expo Quinceanera Northwest group walk along the parade route with their colorful dresses during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 3/9 Swipe or click to see more A member of the Portland Ghostbusters float entertains people during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland.(Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 4/9 Swipe or click to see more Cars from the Pacific Northwest DeLorean Club dazzle the crowd with the colorful lights during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 5/9 Swipe or click to see more The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center float travels along Southwest Broadway Street during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 6/9 Swipe or click to see more A member of the Lincoln High School Marching Band entertains the crowds during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 7/9 Swipe or click to see more The Royal Rosarian float makes its way along Southwest Broadway Street May 31 during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 8/9 Swipe or click to see more Members of the One More Time Around Band brightens-up the street during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 9/9 Swipe or click to see more Kids enjoy the music played by the One More Time Around Band during the Starlight Parade in downtown Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune)

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Portland late Saturday, May 31, for the Starlight Parade, which is part of the ongoing annual Rose Festival.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Dillon T. Pickle, the mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team, who rode in the back of a convertible and waved to the crowds along the route. The parade started with a run that featured many participants in costumes, illuminated floats, marching bands, clowns and more.

Security was tight along the route and many streets were closed off this year by specially designed anti-vehicle barricades. They replaced the dump trucks that has been used in the past, which failed to prevent the driver of a pickup truck from nearly running down some parade-goers in 2023.

The Rose Festival’s annual Grand Floral Parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, beginning at 10 a.m. It returns to downtown in 2025 after staying on the east side for the past three years. The parade will feature a float by Good in the Hood, the longtime annual multicultural North and Northeast Portland community festival, which is returning on June 28-29 after taking last year off.