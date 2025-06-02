Abandoned house fire in SE Portland sends occupant to hospital for smoke inhalation Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 2, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a home on fire that did not have smoke detectors installed, with one occupant inside, in Southeast Portland. (Submitted by Portland Fire & Rescue) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 2, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a home on fire that did not have smoke detectors installed, with one occupant inside, in Southeast Portland. (Submitted by Portland Fire & Rescue)

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 2, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the area of Southeast Division Street and 89th Avenue, after one of its teams spotted the smoke column from the Montavilla neighborhood.

One occupant of the home was found inside the home, which was under renovation and did not yet have smoke alarms installed, according to a news release. Officials said calling 911 and alerting PF&R was “paramount” in saving the occupants and much of the structure involved in the fire.

According to the fire department, the victim was transported to a hospital for a smoke inhalation evaluation.

The two-story boarded-up home showed signs of smoke on the front corner. Crews worked to apply water and soften the structure by removing plywood from the windows.

A fair amount of smoke was on the first floor, with more dense smoke and flames on the second floor, according to a news release. Crews cut a hole in the roof of the building to allow ventilation of the trapped hot gasses and smoke.

PF&R did not yet release a cause.