Energy storage company Powin could shut down Tualatin, Portland locations, displacing nearly 250 workers Published 8:17 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Officials say if conditions don’t improve, they will close up shop on or before July 28

An energy storage company headquartered in Tualatin has sent a notice to both Portland and Tualatin mayors that it may shut down its business operations in both cities this summer.

In a letter sent Thursday, May 29, Powin LLC sent out a so-called WARN notice that plans could include closing its business locations at 20550 S.W. 115th Ave. in Tualatin and 1414 N.W. Northrup St., Suite 900, in Northwest Portland.

That includes 96 workers in Oregon and 144 remote workers.

While not providing a specific reason, Powin officials wrote: “Due to unforeseen business circumstances, Powin LLC’s situation, as well as the economy generally, remain dynamic and fluid.”

The letter continues: “If such cessation of business operations occurs, it is presently contemplated that the affected employees will be permanently terminated. If Powin LLC’s present business circumstances do not improve, it is currently anticipated that a layoff will occur on or before July 28, 2025.”

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, more commonly referred to as a WARN notice, is a required 60-day notice sent by employers to the state, giving a heads up that a business with 100 or more employees will close, or if that company has 50 or more workers, that mass layoffs are planned.

Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik said he was saddened to learn of Powin’s problems after receiving notice last week.

“I believe tariffs, a reliance on a particular battery technology, and the repeal of tax credits related to battery storage negatively impacted their business and increased risk on future projects,” Bubenik said.

Powin was founded by Joseph Lu in 1989 with a focus on contract manufacturing for consumer goods. In 2010 it began focusing on battery energy storage systems and is known as a significant leader in the battery energy storage industry.

Last summer, Danny Lu, senior vice president at Powin, who is also Joseph Lu’s son, announced the opening of QPO Energy and Meter just down the road from Powin’s Tualatin headquarters. That company, which creates batteries for home backup energy, opened in a 100,000-square-foot facility on Herman Road.

“QPO Energy is an entirely separate company and is not affiliated with Powin. The WARN notice issued on Friday applies only to Powin and does not impact QPO Energy,” Michelle Meyer, Powin director of strategic marketing, wrote in an email Monday, June 2.