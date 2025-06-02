UPDATE: Detectives hope surveillance footage spurs Reynolds catalytic converter arrest Published 8:43 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

UPDATE: Surveillance footage was shared of a man that allegedly stole six catalytic converters from the Reynolds School District over the holiday weekend.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office believes a man driving a white Ford van broke into the Reynolds Bus Depot and stole the valuable car components.

The theft was discovered Tuesday morning, May 27, by a Reynolds employee after arriving at the depot. It was determined that sometime during the three-day holiday weekend the catalytic converters had been cut and removed from the buses parked at the facility.

The total cost to repair the buses is between $35,000 to $40,000. The theft did not prevent students from making it to school last week.

Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device that transforms harmful pollutants in exhaust gases from an internal combustion engine into less toxic emissions. Thieves like targeting converters because they are located on the outside of vehicles and precious metals can be extracted.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the van is asked to contact the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560 or email tips@mcso.us. Reference case number 25-20343.