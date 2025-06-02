Meet the Park Academy class of 2025 Published 3:37 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

As Park Academy sunsets its high school program, the school is proud to present two graduates for the class of 2025.

Park Academy currently serves students in grades three through 12 who have dyslexia or other language-based learning differences. Next year, the school will graduate one final senior in the high school program.

“We are very proud to have these two graduations as representatives of Park Academy and excited for their future adventures,” the school said by email.

Clive Donald MacLennan

MacLennan has been a student at Park Academy for all four years of high school. Clive is grateful to Park Academy for helping him develop life skills that will assist him wherever he goes in future. Something valuable Clive learned at Park Academy is the value of working hard to achieve the results he wants. Clive will miss the close-knit student-teacher relationships, “where we can have conversations about class work and really get to know our teachers.”

Clive plans to attend the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he will study Business Leadership. Clive’s favorite quote is, “Only those who keep moving forward will ever know.” — Eren Yeager.

Kai Alexander Sanada

Sanada has been a student at Park Academy since 2020 when he enrolled as a seventh grader. Kai is grateful for the teachers at Park Academy. “The teachers are good at what they do. They are flexible and helpful.” Kai will miss teachers the most when he goes on to college. He says something he learned that was valuable is, “how to boil an egg.”

After graduation Kai is planning to work part time while attending Portland Community College. Kai will be studying computer science and engineering and his long-term goal is to become an IT professional. Kai’s favorite quote is, “No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, and show up.” — Regina Brett.