State track: Estacada’s Behrman gets her double, roundup of more results Published 12:26 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Abby Behrman was all business at the Oregon high school state track and field championships May 30-31 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The Estacada High School senior won the 4A girls shot put and discus titles, finishing her career with the Rangers with three gold medals after winning the 2024 discus title as well.

Up first was the shot put where she took control of the event with her third throw of 43 feet, 11.75 inches that put her in front throughout the finals.

On her final toss, she set a new personal record of 44-4 to win going away.

That momentum helped carry her to the discus event later in the day where she only needed one throw to stake her claim as state champ.

Behrman’s first toss was 135-5, which would have easily won the event had it not been for her second throw of 138-10 that was the official winning mark.

“(Hitting the PR in shot put) definitely helped give me some confidence (going into the discus),” Behrman said. “I think I definitely have more to go in discus, but I had fun, had good competitors.”

The Idaho State-bound thrower has been breaking school records nonstop since last year, a testament to her dedication to the sport.

“It’s been really special, this year I really took initiative and worked really hard for track and made sure every day I was getting better and it’s paid off,” Behrman said. “It feels really good to finally get two gold medals today.”

Joining Behrman at state was senior Denise Hicks who took seventh in the 4A girls 100 with a time of 12.84 seconds, as well as senior Nore Schockaert and junior Magdalen Gehred who competed in the girls triple jump and took seventh and 10th, respectively.

On the boys side, senior Dominic DiFrancisco had the best finish with a fourth-place time of 10.96 in the 4A boys 100. He also competed in the 200, taking 10th with a 23.08 prelim time.

Junior Samuel Astanin competed in the 4A boys discus and took ninth with a top mark of 139-1. Fellow junior Paul Ables took part in the shot put and also placed ninth, hitting a mark of 47-6.5.

Sandy jumpers have strong meet

The Pioneers sent a contingent of leapers to Hayward, falling a little short of state titles however.

Sophomore Topher Gabel came the closest in the 6A boys high jump, placing second with a clearance of 6 feet, 8 inches. Gabel lost on a tiebreaker to South Salem’s Calvin Stewart after they both missed at 6-10.25, but Stewart cleared the previous height of 6-8 on his first try compared to Gabel needing his third to hit.

Three Pioneers competed in the 6A boys long jump with sophomore Hudson Pearson leading the way in fifth place. His top leap measured in at 21-10.

Junior duo Jasiah Cochran and Chace Braden were the two other competitors, taking seventh and 10th, respectively. Cochran’s top mark was 21-6.75 and Braden reached 20-10.

Cochran and Pearson came back the second day to compete in the 6A boys triple jump, taking fifth and 10th, respectively. Cochran reached 43-4.25 and Pearson hit 42-4.75.

The Pioneers also had their 4×100 meter relay squad compete to help open the meet. The team of Gracyn Fitch, Braden, Cayden Skelton and Pearson took fourth place in a time of 42.12 seconds.

The Sandy boys finished eighth in the team race with 23 points. Jesuit won the team title with 66 points.

Sandy also three girls to state track in senior Lilley Wedell, junior Maddy Galstad and Anna Orlowski. Wedell ran the 800 in a time of 2:24.49 to take 17th, Galstad took 15th in the javelin with a throw of 99 feet and Orlowski placed 16th in the shot put at 29-3.75.

Centennial comes home with a title

Alana Allen was the highlight for Gresham-area schools with the Centennial junior winning the 5A girls high jump title. She was the lone jumper to clear 5-1.75 and eventually cleared 5-4.25 as well to win the crown.

Junior Grace Chienku also competed in the high jump event, taking seventh place with a clearance of 4-11.5.

Junior Elizabeth Lancaster also had a strong showing, placing third in the 5A girls pole vault event after clearing 11-9.25. Freshman Kylah Davis no heighted.

Sophomore Albertina Delevery barely missed a finals spot in the 100, clocking in at 12.83 for ninth. Junior Arianna Miasnik took 11th in the 400 with a time of 1:00.6.

Elizabeth Kadatska competed in the pits, taking 13th in the girls triple jump and placing 13th with a leap of 32-1.

The Eagles also qualified for both the girls 4×100 and 4×400 relay events, but scratched from the latter. The team of Lancaster, Kylah Davis, Miasnik and Delevery took 15th in the 4×100 with a time of 50.80.

On the boys side, senior Khen San had a memorable final state track meet with two top-three finishes. He took second in the 5A boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.08 seconds, then took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.36.

Senior Zaccai Mode took fourth out in the field competing in the high jump. He cleared 6-4 to finish on the podium.

Travion Washington, San, Yovani Luna-Melchor and Aiden Teyema combined for the boys 4×100 relay team, taking 10th in a time of 43.55.

Tiang highlights Barlow

Barlow senior thrower Alithia Lam Tiang had a strong state track and field to close her prep career, taking second in the 6A girls discus and sixth in the shot put.

Tiang’s top throw in the discus went 121-4, hitting the mark on her final throw to secure silver. Her best throw in the shot put was 35-1.25.

Junior Maggie Zielinski also competed for the Bruins in the girls pole vault, taking ninth with a clearance of 10-4.25. Sophomore Esme Acevedo rounded out the girls individual events with a 12th place finish in the javelin, hitting a mark of 103-4.

Barlow also sent its girls 4×400 relay team in Aubrey Heath, Keyra Adams, Aesa Odell and Gracie Heath, taking 15th in a time of 4:09.33.

On the boys side, junior Caleb Perry came close to a state title in the javelin with a throw of 185-9, good enough for second place.

Fellow junior Giovanni Bogarin competed on the track, taking eighth in the 200 meter race in a time of 22.25 and sixth in the 400 with a time of 49 seconds flat.

Sophomore Drew Miller was the final Bruins boy to compete, barely missing the finals in the 300 meter hurdles with a ninth place time of 40.47.

Gresham throwers at state

The Gophers had a couple throwers compete at Hayward Field in junior Paula Reis and sophomore Mark Tabiolo.

Reis took 11th in the 6A girls discus with a top toss of 103 feet. Tabiolo took 14th in the 6A boys shot put clearing 42-9.75.

Reynolds jumpers shine

Raiders junior Alexus Hudson-Williams had a strong showing in the 6A girls long jump, taking fourth with a top mark of 17-11.5. She also competed in the 100, clocking in at 12.63 seconds to take 11th.

Junior Yani Naknakhone was leaping over hurdles in the girls 100 meter hurdles event, taking sixth place with a time of 15.34 seconds.

Senior Miles Haynes was the lone boy down at state for Reynolds, he took 18th in the 400 with a time of 51.53.