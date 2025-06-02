Teens in custody after pair of armed robberies at Gresham apartments Published 9:07 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A pair of teenage armed robbers are in custody after terrorizing a Gresham apartment complex Sunday evening, June 1.

Jeremiah White, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were both taken into custody on charges stemming from a pair of armed robberies that occurred overnight at an apartment complex in the 24000 block of Southeast Stark St.

Robbery one

At 10:50 p.m. Gresham Police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian robbed at gunpoint outside the apartment complex. The victim said they were approached by a group of four men. One suspect had a handgun. The suspects stole their keys, jewelry and a “distinctive-brand hoodie” before fleeing on foot.

Officers established a perimeter, but an unrelated gang shooting nearby diverted resources from the scene.

Robbery two

Two hours later, at 12:50 a.m., a second robbery was reported at the same location. A man ran into a nearby service station reporting he had been lured to the apartments by two women via Instagram. Upon going inside he was ambushed by two armed men who stole his cell phone and hoodie. Witnesses said one of the suspects was wearing the same brand of hoodie taken from the first victim.

While searching the area officers spotted two men walking near the basketball courts within the apartment complex just after 3 a.m. One of them was wearing that same hoodie — reported stolen and then spotted by witnesses.

The suspects fled. Police established another perimeter and quickly found one. Gresham Officer Shawn Debler and police dog Jager tracked the second suspect to a neighborhood south of the complex.

White was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces first-degree robbery and other charges. The 17-year-old suspect was lodged at the Donald E. Long Home on similar charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2317.