6 Woodburn-area seniors, 3 Chemeketa students awarded tuition help by Ford Family Foundation Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Nearly 275 students from Oregon and neighboring Siskiyou County, California, were awarded up to $40,000 to continue their post-secondary educations, including nine from the Woodburn area.

The Ford Family Foundation selected Woodburn area high schoolers and Chemeketa Community College students to receive up to $40,000 each year in scholarships to put toward their college goals.

The Ford Scholars Program, including scholarships given to six Woodburn-area seniors, is intended to assist students who have worked hard in their high school studies and have significant need or barriers to higher education.

Among the 127 recipients were:

Edgar Canchola Marquez of Woodburn, to attend the University of Oregon.

Emely Perez Quintana of Woodburn, to attend the University of Oregon.

Aleida Robles of Woodburn, to attend the University of Oregon.

Mark Seledkov of Woodburn, to attend George Fox University.

Angel Trapala of Woodburn, Camarena to attend Oregon State University.

Alejandro Solano of Gervais, to attend Western Oregon University.

Meanwhile, three Chemeketa Community College students from Woodburn were awarded Ford Transfer scholarships among the 25 recipients from Oregon and Siskiyou County, California:

Jasmine Carlin to attend Bushnell University.

Sandra Salazar-Ramirez to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology.

Erick Zaragoza to attend Oregon State University.

The Ford Transfer Scholars Program supports students in their final years of undergraduate studies to transfer from a community college to a four-year college.

“Each year we are blown away by the caliber of applicants for our Ford Family Foundation scholarships, and this year was no exception,” Denise Callahan, director of postsecondary success at The Ford Family Foundation, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our new 2025 recipients in support of their education goals.”