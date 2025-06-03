New pickleball complex opens June 14 in Hermiston Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

HERMISTON — Grab a paddle and get ready for some fun — a new pickleball court is opening in Hermiston.

The city of Hermiston and Good Shepherd Health Care System in a press release invited the public to the opening celebration of the Good Shepherd Pickleball Complex on June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Theater Sports Park, 1800 NW Sixth St. in Hermiston.

The grand opening will feature a ceremonial first serve, free pickleball classes and complimentary hot dogs and drinks. Organizers encourage people of all ages to check out this new addition to Hermiston’s recreational offerings.

Community donations and in-kind labor made the $1.2 million project possible, showcasing a true public-private partnership.

“This project is a fantastic example of what can happen when public and private partners come together for the good of the community,” Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz said in the press release “We are thrilled to offer this world-class amenity to Hermiston residents and expand the options of competition-quality sports facilities.”

Caitlin Cozad, marketing and communications director of Good Shepherd Health Care System, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Good Shepherd is proud to support this community project that promotes wellness and physical activity,” she said, according to the announcement. “We are excited to see the positive impact the Good Shepherd Pickleball Complex will have on the health and well-being of the Hermiston community, and the regional attention it will bring to Hermiston’s parks.”

The pickleball complex at Theater Sports Park is a premier regional facility that Hermiston Parks and Recreation will operate, according to the announcement.

The complex features 10 individually fenced courts, including the only fully wheelchair-accessible courts in the Pacific Northwest. It also has LED lighting, spectator seating, a championship court and convenient access to parking and restrooms. Open play will be available daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering year-round access for players of all ages and skill levels.

For programming or rental information, contact Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018 or parksandrec@hermiston.gov.