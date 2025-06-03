OPINION: To Oregon legislators, please make a transportation system for all of us Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

My husband and our four boys and I have lived in Forest Grove for over 17 years. For us, public transportation is a lifeline. When my children were little, we relied on the bus to get to medical appointments, dental visits and more.

Since 2014, I have walked about 40 minutes just to reach the nearest bus stop. There are no supermarkets nearby. I rely on my family to get where I need to go. That’s not right, and I know I’m not the only one.

One of the most urgent needs in Forest Grove is a safe crosswalk on Yew Court. I’ve witnessed serious accidents there, including a young mother pushing her baby in a stroller. She was fleeing a violent situation, and she died after being hit by a car. Her baby was sent to live with relatives he didn’t even know.

I am very discouraged that the Oregon legislators writing the new transportation plan are listening to polluters instead of people like me. We don’t want a transportation system that works for polluters. We want a transportation system that works for all of us.

I’m writing to advocate for the students, workers, caregivers, and all those who don’t have the privilege of driving a car. Walking 40 minutes on a dangerous street to get to a bus stop shouldn’t be the norm.

Hilda Perez is a Forest Grove resident.