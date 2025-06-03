UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old Portland woman with dementia found dead Published 8:25 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more During the meet, which was held May 8-11 at the Deschutes County Expo in Redmond, Oregon City swept the Large Team High Point for the fourth year in a row. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more

Joan Ivan, 81, was found dead on Saturday, May 31, after being reported as endangered and missing in Portland earlier this month, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau said there is no suspected foul play.

Ivan, who had dementia, was believed to have left her residence between Friday, May 16, and Monday, May 19.

As of about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, Ivan was still reported missing by police.

Police said that since Monday, May 19, there have been three possible sightings of Ivan in the Cully and Old Town neighborhoods.

Officers determined Ivan left her residence near Northeast Stanton Street and North Williams Avenue between 3 p.m. on Friday, May 16, and 9 a.m. on Monday, May 19. Portland police posted multiple announcements seeking Ivan.