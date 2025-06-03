St. Charles opens new community pharmacy in Madras Published 10:06 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Sheriff Terry Rowan waves as he walks during the 2016 Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade in Hermiston. Rowan on May 18, 2025, issued a statement apologizing to the community for his arrest May 16 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. (East Oregonian) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Elected officials, those involved with the project and community members celebrated this milestone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 3. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The new courthouse is located at the Red Soils campus in Oregon City. (Submitted by Clackamas County)

A new community pharmacy opened in Madras on June 2, offering expanded access to prescriptions, over-the-counter medicine, and essential medical equipment for residents across Jefferson County.

Located at 65 N.E. Oak Street, Suite 100, the St. Charles Community Pharmacy is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including during lunch hour on weekdays. The new facility provides walk-in and drive-up prescription services, immunizations, long-term care injections, medication counseling, and retail sales of durable medical supplies such as crutches, walkers, and wound care items.

The launch comes after years of pharmacy closures that have left Jefferson County residents with limited options. Bi-Mart ended all pharmacy operations in 2021, and Hometown Drug — which was previously at the Oak Street location — closed the following year. Those closures strained the remaining pharmacies, forcing many residents to travel out of town or delay care.

St. Charles’ new pharmacy aims to help relieve that burden.

“This is about more than just filling prescriptions,” said Pharmacy Manager Diana Courtney, a pharmacist with over 25 years of experience. “It’s about connecting people to care, providing guidance, and making sure affordability or accessibility isn’t what stands between someone and their health.”

Courtney said many patients in Madras have struggled not just to get medications, but to get answers. With long lines and staffing shortages at existing pharmacies, people often miss out on important conversations about their prescriptions, side effects, or potential alternatives.

“We’re creating a space where patients can ask questions and understand their treatment,” she said. “That knowledge can be just as important as the medication itself.”

In addition to prescriptions, the pharmacy offers over-the-counter medications and supplies that residents have found difficult to access locally — like wound care products, splints, and mobility aids. The drive-up window is designed to make access easier for those with limited mobility or transportation challenges.

Affordability is also a key focus. The pharmacy team is prepared to help patients navigate insurance, apply manufacturer coupons, and access financial assistance when needed — working to ensure cost isn’t a barrier to timely care.

The project is part of a pilot initiative by St. Charles Health System to address regional gaps in pharmacy access. It was made possible with support from the Central Oregon Health Council, Roundhouse Foundation, Bean Foundation, and Mid Oregon Credit Union.

In a region where delays in filling prescriptions have led to worsened health outcomes and even hospital visits, the opening marks a hopeful shift.

“We’re here to ease that burden and offer consistent, reliable care,” Courtney said. “This is a community resource — and we’re proud to serve it.”