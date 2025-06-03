The Sports Bra — champion of women’s sports — expanding to Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, St. Louis Published 10:09 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Sports Bra has planned to expand, and now it has named four cities that will host new bars/restaurants that champion women’s sports.

The Portland-based business announced that it will open franchises in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and St. Louis. Organizers hope to link with fan bases of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, as well as Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Fleet, Women’s Football Alliance’s St. Louis Slam, Women’s National Football Conference’s Las Vegas Silver Stars and National Women’s Soccer League’s Boston Legacy.

The Sports Bra, which opened in April 2022 at 2512 N.E. Broadway, is the world’s only sports bar dedicated to exclusively showing women’s sports on televisions, and it’s set in a city (Portland) that has always strongly supported women’s sports, including NWSL’s Portland Thorns. Portland will also be getting a WNBA expansion franchise.

One would assume the four new bars/restaurants would follow the same operations — showing women’s sports only on televisions and generally promoting women’s sports.

The company cites statistics showing multi-billion revenue generated in women’s sports and media coverage increasing by 275% in five years.

“The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five,’” said Jenny Nguyen, founder and CEO of The Sports Bra. “Together, we’re serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places.”

More: TheSportsBraOfficial.com.