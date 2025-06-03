Want to help pick Southwest Portland’s next playground design? Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Portland Parks Foundation is welcoming the community to help select the design for Portland Heights Park's next playground on June 7. (Submitted by Portland Parks Foundation)

As part of the Portland Parks Foundation’s Everybody Plays Playground Campaign, its time again to ask the community for help selecting the design for its next project.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, community members are welcome to visit Portland Heights Park, next to Strohecker’s Market, at Southwest Patton Road and Old Orchard Road, to vote for their favorite design.

All of the options were designed by the local landscape architecture firm GreenWorks.

This campaign is working to replace three parks — George Park, Raymond Park and Portland Heights Park — in which one, Raymond Park, is slated to open this fall.

What to expect

Face painting by Nicole’s Face Painting

Art-making with Free Arts NW

Nature education with Hoyt Arboretum Friends

Heightscream ice cream truck

Southwest Hills Residential League opportunities

Free snacks and cold drinks

PP&R tent guests can pick their favorite new Portland Heights Park playground design

The Portland Parks Foundation committed to the campaign in 2024, raising more than $150,000 and receiving $300,000 from Portland Parks & Recreation.

Can’t make it on Saturday, June 7? Visit portlandpf.org for an online survey following the event.