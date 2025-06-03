Woodburn’s Music in the Park kicks off in July Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The annual event features a wide array of music, vendors and and crafts

Woodburn’s annual Music in the Park is set to kick off Tuesday, July 8, continuing every Tuesday through Aug. 12, at Woodburn Library Park, 280 Garfield St.

The event runs 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

This year’s lineup features a wide range of musical genres ranging from pop to rock to country to blues.

Musicians include: July 8, A.C.T. 2, pop and rock covers; July 15, River Divide Band, country and classic rock; July 22, Tune Tours, jazz and Americana; July 29, Phoenix Duo, folk and pop; Aug. 5, Billy & the Rockets, rock and roll; and Aug. 12, Schwing, 1990s cover songs.

Along with music, local vendors will sell a variety of food.

In addition, the Woodburn Recreation and Parks Department will provide fun activities for children and families alike, including corn hole, a larger-than-life version of the classic Connect Four game, crafts and more.

For more information, visit woodburn-or.gov/community-services/page/music-park