2-alarm house fire displaces 6 in Forest Grove Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A second-alarm fire severely damaged a Forest Grove home Tuesday, June 3. (Submitted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Residents were temporarily asked to shelter in place during a response to a house fire on Rhodora Street. (Submitted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A house fire in Forest Grove displaced six residents Tuesday, June 3. (Submitted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue)

A two-alarm blaze left a Forest Grove home in ruins and displaced six residents, local officials reported.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, firefighters with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a house fire on Rhodora Street, seeing a large column of smoke while en route.

A first unit arrived to find flames in the back of the house, which spread through the home. Due to the size of the blaze, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm response to bring additional crews to the scene.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes and stayed on site for another hour to quell hot spots.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue noted that there was a gas canister under the burning debris, and area residents were instructed to shelter in place for the first 20 minutes of the response until crews confirmed that it was a propane tank that had stopped venting.

At the time of the fire, two residents were in the home and evacuated after discovering flames. One person was evaluated for potential burns but didn’t require further treatment.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, though initial findings point to it originating on the back deck of the home. Six adults were displaced due to the damage and are receiving assistance by the American Red Cross.

To receive emergency alerts like evacuation notices, residents are encouraged to register their phone numbers with their address at publicalerts.org.