City Council to take more testimony on Portland budget on June 10 Published 8:19 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A special meeting of the City Council has been scheduled to take additional public testimony on the next Portland budget at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10.

The tentatively approved $8.5 billion budget will be posted on the council’s webpage on Friday, June 6. The final vote is scheduled the day after the new hearing on Wednesday, June 11.

The council can make minor changes to the budget on June 11 before the final vote. One contentious issue remains a $1.9 million transfer from the Portland Portland Bureau to Portland Parks & Recreation that passed on a 7-5 vote shortly before the midnight deadline for tentative approving the balanced budget on Wednesday, May 21.

The $1.9 million had been requested by Mayor Keith Wilson to help PPB fill 90 vacant positions. He said increasing public safety is necessary to contrinue the city’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

After the vote, Wilson said, “We’re looking at how the decision to remove $1.9 million in proposed PPB funding may impede our efforts to recruit a next generation of law enforcement first responders who will represent and serve our community, as well as the critical missions that get pounds of fentanyl and human trafficking victims off our streets. Any option that repairs, restores, and revitalizes Portland is on the table, including jurisdictional partnerships and collaborations on the crucial public safety issues our community has asked us to solve. We’ve made improvements, but we can’t let our continuing high crime rates, response times, and livability issues go unaddressed.”

The council continued to discuss the transfer during a Wednesday, May 28, work session on the budget. It inlcuded a detailed explanation of how funds budgeted for vacant positions are currently being used to pay for overtime, preventing them from being used to hire new officers.

The work session happened at the same time as a protest opposing the PPB funding transfer in East Portland. It was held by Future Portland, a grassroots volunteer organization that supports safety and livabiity, included speakers representing both Portland and Gresham community groups and residents.

“I think the Mayor, very wisely, chose to try to address the staffing issue -that took us three decades to build. The city grew but the number of police officers serving it declined. So, I think we should follow his lead. I think it’s a shortcoming that needs to be addressed because one of the fundamental tenets of community is that when you need help, there are people around you to offer it,” KOIN 6 News reported Eli Arnold, a former Portland police officer, as saying.

A group with opposing views showed up and spoke in favor of the additional parks funding, however.

“I want you to remember this, every year Portland Police and police departments across the country keep asking for more and more money. The United States has the highest number of people in our jails and prisons of any country in the world. If funding our police made our communities safer, we should be the safest city and country in the world,” Sandy Chung, Director of the ACLU of Oregon, was reported as saying.

More information on the June 10 meeting can be found at portland.gov/auditor/council-clerk/events.